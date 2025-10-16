Priorities in choosing a home: how do residents of the capital define quality of life?

„According to our survey, housing that offers a high quality of life is most often associated with good infrastructure (47%), a well-maintained neighbourhood (42%), privacy (40%), energy efficiency (34%), and proximity to nature (30%). This shows that city residents tend to associate a high quality of life not only with the technical characteristics of the housing itself, but also with the surrounding environment,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

Environment is the most important

According to the Darnu Group's survey, half of Vilnius residents would pay up to 5% of a home's value for amenities they consider to be elements ensuring a higher quality of life, and one in three would pay up to 10–13%. Mantas Mikočiūnas, a real estate expert at Capital, confirms this as well.

He says that the list of requirements for new housing in Vilnius is growing longer: „Homebuyers are looking for buildings close to the city centre, with enclosed, secure yards and green spaces. Those seeking a high quality of life are also interested in the development of neighbourhoods, energy-efficient buildings, and architecture.

Mikočiūnas points out that the surrounding infrastructure – public transport, cycle paths, and pedestrian connections – is very important to most residents when choosing a home. When a project or district offers a broad range of services, it can compensate for transport challenges and significantly reduce the number of trips needed.

„People in the city are constantly on the move due to the lack of local services, which leads to wasted time in cars or traffic jams,“ notes Mikočiūnas.

When it comes to quality of life, the expert highlights that neighbourhood and privacy are equally important factors: „For homebuyers, privacy often means feeling safe and having personal space, free from noise or prying eyes. It is closely linked to architectural decisions, such as building density, the number of apartments per staircase, sound insulation, and window orientation. People also want to live in an environment that reflects their social status and values, surrounded by others with similar lifestyles. And this is often shaped by a project’s image or pricing,“ says Mikočiūnas.

Benefits of green spaces and eco-friendly buildings

Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group, notes that the link between a high quality of life and a home’s energy efficiency is unsurprising. Today’s A++ buildings consume up to eight times less heat energy than older apartment blocks, and their lower environmental impact brings tangible benefits to residents.

„Whether observing general trends or speaking with buyers of the Sakai project we are developing, one thing is clear: regardless of their personal circumstances, people are seeking solutions that offer tangible benefits – from lower costs to long-term growth in property value A++ class buildings not only help save money but also offer more favourable financing options, increase a property’s market appeal, and ensure greater durability,“ says the representative of Darnu Group.

The survey, which highlighted the importance of having nature nearby, also found that 22% of Vilnius residents associate a high quality of life in the capital with the view from their window, and 16% with quality common spaces. Although green zones – including forests, parks, riverbanks, and other green areas – cover 61% of Vilnius’ territory, urban planner Tadas Jonauskis, head of Pupa / Life Over Space, notes that the supply of housing close to nature and the city centre may decrease over time, which is why their popularity continues to grow each year.

According to the expert, it is not just the amount of greenery that matters, but also how it is used – through paths, parks, sports courts, playgrounds, and recreational areas designed for people’s needs. These spaces not only provide more opportunities to enjoy fresh air, but also help strengthen community spirit. As a result, an increasing number of high-quality projects are being planned away from main roads and busy urban centres, where natural barriers also help reduce noise and pollution.