Urban HUB in Kaunas will open the largest Hummel outlet store in Lithuania

Growing confidence in the business community

Lina Volodzkienė, Urban HUB Head of Commerce and Development:

From client feedback, we can see that Urban HUB Kaunas is an attractive location for businesses due to its strategically convenient position, modern infrastructure and flexible spaces that allow companies to combine office, warehouse and retail functions in one place. The rapidly increasing occupancy rate shows that more and more businesses trust the project and are choosing it as a space for long-term growth.

According to Hummel’s representatives in Lithuania, the brand was seeking a modern, convenient and easily accessible location for its new outlet store – one that would appeal to both active sports enthusiasts and families:

Urban HUB Kaunas turned out to be an excellent choice – a contemporary space with a clear vision, where we want to grow the Hummel community. We are delighted to open the largest Hummel outlet store in Lithuania here and to offer even more opportunities to choose quality sportswear at a great price.

Settling in a neighbourhood of sports and active leisure

The largest Hummel outlet in the country will complement the large sports and active leisure community at Kaunas Urban HUB: the Gym+ sports club, the Kaunas Padel Club and the Vasarė (Velostreet) bicycle, parts and accessories store are already operating nearby. Synergy with businesses offering similar services allows customers to combine shopping with active leisure, while companies can reach a broader target audience and increase their efficiency.

At the new Hummel store, customers will find a wide range of sports and leisure clothing, footwear and accessories at attractive prices. In addition to standard Hummel products, the store will also sell official Lithuanian football fan merchandise from Vyčio Tribūna including scarves, caps, T-shirts and other items.

A strategically convenient location for more than just major city residents

One of the main advantages of Urban HUB in Vilnius and Kaunas is its strategically convenient location and excellent accessibility from both city centres and surrounding areas. In Kaunas, the business park is located at the intersection of the A1 and A6 highways, near the Kaunas Free Economic Zone. In Vilnius it is situated in the Ukmergės Street business cluster, close to the A2 motorway and the Western Bypass. Both business centres are easily accessible by car and public transport, making Urban HUB an attractive destination for businesses and visitors alike.

With one of the largest retail warehouse real estate portfolios in the Baltic states, Urban HUB offers more than 90,000 sqm of flexible stock-office spaces in Vilnius and Kaunas. It is planned that more than 100 different types of businesses will establish themselves here, with the total investment in the project expected to reach around EUR 90 million.