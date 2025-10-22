A result of team unity: SBA Group takes the lead in the sustainability steps challenge

The challenge brought the SBA Group team together even across the Atlantic. It included colleagues from Visagino linija, as well as companies in Kaunas and Klaipėda, and those building their daily lives in North Carolina, USA, where they are implementing the new SBA Home furniture factory project.

Indrė Pociūtė-Levickienė, Head of Administration at the SBA Group, who was the main initiator and motivator behind the team's participation in the competition:

If you look at life as a game, it gives you a lot of motivation to win. Over the past week, we were competing against strong players such as Telia and Maxima Latvia. When we realised that we had secured the leading position, the excitement didn't fade, and a 'healthy' competition emerged within our team, seeing who could rack up the most steps. This sense of unity and shared goal gives us the strength to strive for victory.

In one month, 661 SBA Group employees covered more than 110,000 kilometres – that's almost 155 million steps or three times around the globe.

Indrė Pociūtė-Levickienė adds:

Our employees join initiatives like this not only to win, but also because they want to work for a successful, leading company – we are all united by one of our core values: a passion to win. It is precisely this value that builds a team that no obstacle can stop.

The ‘Sustainable Business League 2025’ is an international step challenge project open exclusively to business companies. It encourages employees to choose active and sustainable movement in their daily routines, discover new routes, and get to know their surroundings better.