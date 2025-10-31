Interior tricks: hotel-level practicality and comfort – at home

In Druskininkai, in the apartment-hotel project with SPA services Nemunas by CITUS developed by Citus, most of the apartments purchased for investment or leisure are being fitted out according to two interior design concepts. Since the majority of the apartments are intended for short-term rentals, hotel-standard solutions are implemented: durable, easy to maintain, and wear-resistant. At the same time, the apartments must feel welcoming and pleasant for guests, which means that many of these design choices can also be applied when furnishing or renovating any home.

Hotel standards – for home practicality and comfort

The apartments at Nemunas by CITUS are designed in two styles – Japandi (a blend of Japanese minimalism and Scandinavian functionality and comfort) and modern. However, each is enriched with subtle references to the work of Mikalojus Konstantinas Čiurlionis: soft textures, calm tones, a few graphic lines, natural materials, and a sense of understated grandeur.

Šlyčkova, Head of Sales at Citus, explains:

These aren't just styles – they're nods to the paintings, the colour palettes the artist favoured. We linked fabrics, design choices, and forms to that inspiration. This conceptual approach isn't common in hotel-type projects, which is why we're proud of it. At the same time, the theme gives any interior a distinctive character, so it's worth considering for residential properties too, especially when combined with practicality.

In hotels, materials are chosen with usage intensity in mind: they need to be durable, easy to clean, and maintain their aesthetic appeal even after thousands of contacts. This logic has been consciously applied to the interiors of Nemunas by CITUS: practical fabrics, easy-to-clean carpeting, and aluminium skirting boards in areas with the highest foot traffic.

Durability here isn't „boring.“ It simply withstands everyday life: in high-traffic areas (entrances from outside, kitchen, corridors) – large-format porcelain tiles; in bathrooms and kitchens – engineered stone or quartz surfaces; and in soft furniture fabrics – high-performance textiles. It is even possible to check their abrasion resistance ratings.

First impression – like a stage

The heart of Nemunas by CITUS's common areas is the reception lobby, where a fireplace and musical touches create a pleasant atmosphere. Three key features define the project's character. The first is the reception desk, made of cast concrete and handcrafted, with a subtly hidden interpretation of a painting by M. K. Čiurlionis. It's a detail most people notice only upon closer inspection: it repeats a fragment of a work that is also visible on the building's façade. The second is a water-vapour fireplace: it creates the visual effect of flames without producing soot. It is connected to the water supply so it can operate continuously, and requires almost no maintenance. And, of course, there is the piano, which directly references M. K. Čiurlionis' musical compositions.

Šlyčkova continues:

We also considered a more conventional bioethanol fireplace, but for safety reasons, we opted for an alternative. The water-vapour fireplace works perfectly in high-traffic spaces: it's safe and reliable.

These considerations are important at home too: the first impression, the functional layout of spaces, and the consistency of interior design can create a powerful impact.

Global perspective: practices that reinforce recommendations

The logic of a reception or lobby area can be transferred to the living room. Modern hotels design their lobbies as social hubs—for work, meetings, and relaxation. This approach is worth adopting at home: create zones for different activities, establish clear pathways for movement, define lighting scenarios, and place power outlets conveniently. It is evident in the work of Roman and Williams (e.g., Ace Hotel in New York), while Ilse Crawford (Ett Hem in Stockholm) has shown that a warm „home-like feeling“ can become a new standard of luxury.

Kelly Wearstler's studio, which creates furniture and interior details, is famous for its bold dialogue between textures and eras—an excellent guideline for your home: let the accents „speak,“ but maintain a calm background palette so the space does not disrupt your routine. Architect and designer Patricia Urquiola's studio reminds us of another rule: comfort and ergonomics are the true luxury that never goes out of style.

What is suitable for a hotel will also be ideal for a home?

When asked which solutions from Nemunas by CITUS are worth bringing home, Šlyčkova highlights maintenance logic first: 'When designing, think not only about beauty but also about wear and tear, cleaning, and upkeep. When these are planned for, the interior lasts longer.'

In interiors, porcelain tiles and aluminium skirting boards are considered the benchmark for high-traffic areas due to their very low water absorption and high durability; large-format tiles mean fewer joints and less maintenance.

Acoustics – quiet luxury. Carpets or large rugs absorb echoes and footsteps. If you opt for open ceilings, sound issues—such as reverberation and sound reflections—can be controlled with acoustic ceiling islands/baffles or wall panels, combining aesthetics and comfort.

The logic behind hotel lighting is simple: mood, function (e.g., work), and accent. For homes, it is worth creating 3–4 lighting scenarios in advance: morning, work, guests, and evening relaxation. It is a small investment, but it has a significant effect and provides everyday comfort.

Darkness is no less important. Even dim light at night disrupts the body's natural rhythm, so blackout curtains are not a luxury, but sleep hygiene. Hotel standards at home mean deeper sleep and better well-being.

If you want a fireplace in your home but find it difficult to install due to fire hazards, a water vapour fireplace can help you create an atmospheric environment without fuel, smoke, or heat. It is entirely safe even in houses with children.

When choosing furniture, it's helpful to know its durability rating on the Martindale or Wyzenbeek scales. However, these aren't the only criteria. Equally important are the fabric's fibre, weave, finish, and intended use—whether for public spaces or for domestic use.

At the same time, the Citus expert encourages bold design choices: Plasterboard is being used less and less in interior design today. Don't be afraid to use furniture panels instead of plaster, metal, or stone effects. The secret is not to fear occasionally 'imperfect' lines—they add character.'

Are there any solutions she wouldn't recommend for the home? 'It's hard to say,' Odeta Šlyčkova smiles. 'The goal is always to create a welcoming home environment. If a space is harmonious and functional, it adapts. Interiors don't have strict rules—they need to be carefully considered and planned. When harmony is achieved in a space, people feel it. Our aim is for that harmony to last and be convenient in everyday life.'

These are 12 ideas worth implementing in your home:

1. Start with spatial scenarios: identify your daily rituals at different times of day. Function comes first; decoration follows.

2. In high-traffic areas, choose large 120×120 cm porcelain tiles – they create a seamless, tidy look and are easy to clean.

3. Use aluminium skirting boards at entrances, in corridors, and in kitchens – they're impact-resistant and easy to maintain.

4. A rug or carpet in the living room and bedroom significantly reduces noise, defines or separates zones, and adds a pleasant touch.

5. If you have open ceilings exposing structures or utilities, balance the sounds with acoustic panels or textiles.

6. Blackout curtains ensure quality sleep, undisturbed by the time of day.

7. A water-vapour fireplace creates the illusion of real flames without smoke, heat, and almost no maintenance.

8. Where possible, choose high-durability „contract“ fabrics—these are rated for heavy public use and marked for high resistance.

9. Artificial stone and furniture panels are resistant to scratches, stains, temperature, and bacteria, while adding a touch of uniqueness.

10. Layered lighting: ambient, functional (for work, household chores, and socialising), accent lighting, and at least four scenes – morning, work, guests, evening;

11. Opt for a calm, neutral colour palette and understated furniture and finishes, but add a few bold interior accents – textures, artworks, or design elements – to give the home environment „depth“ without feeling cluttered.

12. Plan a maintenance and refurbishment schedule—it saves both time and money in the long run.