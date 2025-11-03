Darnu Group starts the second phase of Sakai Quarter construction with a EUR 38 million investment

„When talking to buyers, we see a clear trend: a home with the qualities of an individual house, located in an exceptional natural area yet close to the pulse of the city, is considered the definition of quality home life. We are happy that Sakai meets the needs of these residents and that since the beginning of the year the neighbourhood has remained one of the most popular real estate projects in the capital,“ says Mykolas Čiplys, Head of Sales and Rental at Darnu Group.

Residents on the ground floor of the 3–4 storey Forest Villas will enjoy spacious private courtyards, while those on the upper floors will have roof terraces overlooking the forest. The neighbourhood will be developed to provide residents with a private and peaceful environment. The buildings are low-rise and have a very small community of neighbours. This part of Sakai will also feature exclusive architecture. The houses will be constructed using natural and durable materials with shapes and designs reminiscent of resort villas. The area around the buildings will be richly landscaped, featuring spaces for quality outdoor leisure.

„At the same time, everyday conveniences will stay within easy reach. Residents will be able to reach the rapidly developing adjacent phase of the River Homes project in just a few minutes. Various sports, leisure, service, and other facilities will be waiting for them here – the first businesses in the neighbourhood are already planning to launch next year,“ says Čiplys.

Infrastructure for the needs of the community

The representative of Darnu Group points out that the Forest Villas and River Homes neighbourhoods will be conveniently connected by the reconstructed K. Jelskio Street, making it easier for both new residents and neighbouring communities to reach their homes.

The street will be renovated in accordance with sustainable mobility standards, featuring new walking and cycling paths, ample greenery, and lighting to enhance residents’ safety. Having already begun the reconstruction works, the company expects to invest over EUR 1.2 million.

„Our projects aim to integrate seamlessly not only with the natural and urban surroundings but also with the local community. Therefore, in addition to the already planned or ongoing public infrastructure works, the construction of Forest Villas will include a space open to all for quality outdoor leisure, featuring abundant vegetation, walking paths, and children’s play areas,“ adds the representative of Darnu Group.

The new Sakai district, being developed on more than 8 hectares, will be completed in four phases, creating two neighbourhoods – one on the banks of the Neris River and the other by the forest. In total, Darnu Group plans to build about 680 new apartments on this 8.3-hectare site, as well as commercial premises with an area of about 900 m2 and underground parking lots. The project will also include landscaped green areas, leisure and recreation zones, and a cleanup of the Neris embankment. According to the company's estimates, almost 60% of the apartments in the first phase of the project have already been sold or reserved. The neighbourhood has already attracted a community of businesses, including the Re.Formatas sports club, the Neodenta dental clinic, and others.