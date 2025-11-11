Citus projects: the historic legacy, insight and courage of a renowned aristocratic family will be revived in the CITUS Tyzenhauz project

The preparation and design work for CITUS Tyzenhauz, which lasted for four years, became entangled in bureaucratic processes. During that time, its appearance and design solutions changed considerably. However, in the end it will become a place for people seeking exceptional homes in a historic part of Vilnius and setting the highest standards for their living environment. The residences here will be premium class — some will be penthouse-type apartments with terraces and high ceilings, while others will span two floors and feature separate entrances.

Šarūnas Tarutis, Chief Executive Officer, Citus:

CITUS Tyzenhauz is our unexpected and luxurious answer in a location right at the gates of the Old Town. The Tyzenhauz family, which once played an essential role in the Grand Duchy of Lithuania, owned estates in the southern part of Vilnius after the railway was built beyond the Gate of Dawn and invested heavily in infrastructure. Now we see a historical parallel: Vilnius is planning to convert the station area, which will stimulate development in this part of the city. Therefore, on the street named in honour of the Tyzenhauz family, next to the eye hospital built by Marija Tyzenhauzaitė-Pšezdzieckienė, we are creating a unique neighbourhood with dwellings that people choose for their quality of life, not just for their square footage.

Architectural solutions and courtyard space

The five CITUS Tyzenhauz buildings — distinguished by their varied volumes, terraces, elegant façades and panoramic windows overlooking the Old Town, the future Vilnius Connect district and the neo-Renaissance Tyzenhauzaitė hospital — will form a closed courtyard nestled against the hillside. The courtyard, reminiscent of a manor park or botanical garden, will feature a distinctive terraced landscape, abundant greenery, a waterfall, a viewing platform and artistic small-scale architectural elements. All of these design solutions were created by the 2BRICKS architects studio.

Šarūnas Tarutis: ‘We aim for the CITUS Tyzenhauz courtyard to be an everyday ‘wow’ space — one that soothes yet also serves as a signature feature of the home’.

The range of homes will be diverse and functional — from compact, approximately 20 sqm studio-type apartments to spacious five-room residences of up to 112 sqm. Around 66% will consist of the most in-demand one-, one-and-a-half– and two-room apartments ranging from 20 to 57 sqm; about 22% will be three-room apartments of 46 to 70 sqm; and roughly 12% will be the largest four– to five-room homes of 67 to 112 sqm, designed for buyers seeking generous space. In addition, the project will include 14 two-storey apartments with 2 to 4 rooms, ranging in size from 49 to 97 sqm. Several of these will feature separate entrances — resembling individual houses.

The project will also include an underground car park with 109 spaces, 20% of which will be equipped with electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, with some spaces designated for people with disabilities. Residents will have access to 39 bicycle storage units.

The total project area will amount to 7,513 sqm, with residential spaces covering approximately 7,280 sqm of this and approximately 175 sqm allocated for commercial use. As befits a premium-class development, CITUS Tyzenhauz will be completed in a single phase and finalised in the fourth quarter of 2027, allowing residents to move into a fully finished project. The construction will be managed by the group’s company, Citus Construction.

Suburban calm with city-centre convenience

The project is being developed in a location close to the Old Town: only 850 metres, or a 10-minute walk, from the Gate of Dawn. This is even closer than some of the prestigious Žvėrynas or Antakalnis districts, which are further from the Old Town. Most of the prestigious projects currently being developed near the Old Town are adjacent to busy streets. In contrast, Tyzenhauzų Street enjoys light traffic and abundant mature greenery, making it exceptionally quiet and serene — reminiscent of Žvėrynas or Valakampiai.

Tyzenhauzų Street sits at a crossroads between the Old Town, Rasos district and the rapidly transforming Station district, whose development will peak once the city municipality and its partners begin implementing the Vilnius Connect project, for which a design contract has now been signed with the renowned Zaha Hadid Architects studio.

Tarutis adds:

We saw the potential of this location several years ago — as the city strategically ‘moves the centre beyond the railway’, places like this become new focal points. Infrastructure is already being upgraded here, and new projects are emerging. Like the Tyzenhauz family, we see great opportunities in this location: better prices than in the Old Town and growing value even now. We invite the first residents to discover this for themselves.

Market: strong demand and improving affordability

Tarutis comments:

This autumn, demand in the new housing market remained particularly active — in Vilnius alone, 614 transactions were completed in September, and over the first nine months of this year, activity in the capital was 96% higher than during the same period last year.

According to him, affordability is improving: wages have risen by around 8.7% over the past year, the six-month Euribor currently stands at approximately 2.1% and housing prices in the capital remain stable. As a result, over the quarter, Citus’s housing affordability index, CITHAI, improved by 1.93%, and by 17.70% over the year.

Šarūnas Tarutis concludes:

This means buyers can make decisions with greater confidence, which is reflected in changing demand: this year, the popularity of the smallest one-room and the largest four-room apartments is increasing. This is understandable, as people with improving conditions, start making bolder choices that align with their expectations. Whether this trend will fully establish itself remains to be seen, but it does indicate the beginnings of a shift in buyer behaviour.

Facts and figures:

Project name and address: CITUS Tyzenhauz, Tyzenhauzų St. 17, Vilnius

Project website: https://tyzenhauz.lt/

Investment: EUR 24.74 million

Total area: 7,513.27 sqm

Buildings and class, number of floors: two buildings, five blocks, A++; 2–5 floors

Apartments: 153 units, 1–5 rooms, 19.28–112.51 sqm, 1–5 rooms

Commercial spaces: 4 units, 30–65 sqm

Prices: Residential: from EUR 3,060/sqm Commercial: from EUR 3,188/sqm

Parking and facilities: Underground spaces: 109 Spaces with EV charging infrastructure: 22 Spaces for people with disabilities: 8 Bicycle storage: 39

Developer: Citus

Investment manager: Demus Asset Management, fund Victory Development Central

Construction management: Citus

Construction Designer: 2BRICKS architects

Timeline: Sales start: 5 November 2025 Construction starts: November 2025 Construction completion: Q4 2027