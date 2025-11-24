Paupys is getting ready for the holidays – if you’re looking for winter, you’ll find it here

„Although recent winters have brought little snow, many of us still cannot imagine a real winter and Christmas without it. That’s why we invite you to come to Paupys during the holiday season to experience a true winter – not just festive trees and lights, but also plenty of giant snowballs.

The Paupys Food Court fountain, where the sculpture of melting ice cream will catch everyone’s eye, will undoubtedly turn into one of the most Instagrammable spots in the capital during the holidays,“ Akvilė Liaudanskienė, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director of Darnu Group, developing the Paupys neighbourhood, describes the concept of this year’s decorations.

The central square of Paupys features a huge decorative ice-skating rink full of snowball-like bubbles of various sizes, some reaching up to 1.5 m in height. The sculpture of melting ice-cream is „cooling-off“ in the fountain of the Paupys Food Market, lit up with Christmas lights.

Wintery snowballs are abundant inside the gastronomic space – a favourite among Vilnius residents and visitors – as well as in Paupys Business House and Darboteka. The festive atmosphere is enhanced by green Christmas trees decorated with white snowflakes.

The Paupys Food Court will also feature entertainment and a special festive program for residents and visitors of the neighbourhood. Adults and children alike can choose unique gifts, soak up the festive spirit with Christmas songs, and join in a variety of activities:

· 13 December: a lively concert by The Garfunkels – International Choir of Vilnius will feature Christmas songs and more;

· 18 December: Book Fair – the Baltos Lankos publishing house will welcome readers with its latest publications;

· 20 December: Christmas Fair: 27 creators will invite you to choose unique gifts;

· 21 December: Children’s Christmas – a special programme with engaging activities and gifts.

This is the fifth year that Darnu Group has decorated the Paupys area it is developing. Last year, the area featured a 4-metre-high reindeer; in 2023, it had melting decorations; in 2022, a 3.5-metre-high Christmas family of snowmen gathered here; and in 2021, a special installation invited residents to write letters to lonely seniors. During the 2020 Christmas season, Paupys was home to two giant giraffes dressed in down jackets and scarves.