SBA Urban is offering a EUR 4.5 million bond issue for the development of the Hermanas business centre in Kaunas

The successful bond programme continues

The third tranche of the bond issue will be distributed publicly to private and institutional investors in the Baltic countries from 9 – 20 February. The annual yield on bonds in this stage will be 7.5%. Interest is paid every six months, and the bond redemption date is less than two years away – 29 November 2027. The distribution price of one bond is EUR 1,027.19.

Kasparas Juška, Director of Investment at SBA Urban:

We plan to complete the construction of the project in February. As a result, we are seeing growing interest from tenants – today, almost a third of the space in the Hermanas business centre has been agreed upon with signed contracts and reservations.

The bonds are being distributed by Luminor Bank, with legal advice provided by the law firm Ellex. Investors can purchase bonds using a securities account at any major bank operating in Lithuania or other institutions providing investment services. The bonds are also listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North exchange.

Hermanas business centre bonds began trading in May 2025. To date, a total of EUR 12.8 million in investments has been attracted. More than 440 investors from all Baltic countries have already invested in the bonds.

Construction works soon to be completed

The Hermanas business centre, rising in Nemunaičiai on the left bank of the Nemunas River, is almost complete. All structural work on the building has been completed, windows have been installed, the facade and roof have been fitted, and internal engineering systems have been fully installed. Work is currently underway to fit out the premises for tenants, and the first tenants will move in within the next few months. Once the weather warms up, work will begin on landscaping, planting and small architectural features.

The building’s completion and commissioning procedures are scheduled for completion in February 2026. In total, SBA Urban plans to invest over EUR 35 million in the project.

Hermanas is part of the six-hectare Nemunaičiai quarter in which SBA Urban, together with TABA Invest, plans to invest more than EUR 250 million. The quarter will have over 600 apartments and more than 30,000 sqm of commercial space.

The first phase of the quarter, the Miestas residential project with almost 170 apartments, was completed and sold out in 2024. Together with Hermanas, a multistorey car park with more than 500 spaces and the Pasaka residential project are currently under construction, with more than 80% of the 90 apartments already reserved.