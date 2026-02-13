Citus plans EUR 90 million in investments and 15 development projects

Compared to 2025 (EUR 36 million), the company’s investment portfolio is growing almost 2.5 times. Of the planned EUR 90 million, EUR 65 million will be directed towards the development of housing sales, and EUR 25 million towards new strategic acquisitions.

The growing scale of operations has also driven the team’s expansion – this year, the number of employees is expected to increase by a quarter.

According to Šarūnas Tarutis, Director of Citus, this expansion is the result of a long-term strategy:

This EUR 90 million investment is a natural evolution and a numbers-based transition to the next level. We have consistently grown our position in the market, and today our ambitions are driving us to move even further, so this stage is just the beginning of a bigger vision.

15-project portfolio and an active construction phase

At present, Citus has a portfolio of 15 projects. As preparatory work for most of them began last year, in 2026, the majority of developments are entering the most capital-intensive construction phase.

The largest share of investment (EUR 54 million) will be allocated to Vilnius, with the main focus on the Citus Mūnai and Citus Arti projects, as well as the unique Citus Tyzenhauz development in Naujininkai. Expansion in other locations also remains active: Kaunas is set to receive EUR 7.5 million, the Lithuanian seaside EUR 2 million, and Druskininkai EUR 1.2 million in investments.

Market signals drive an expansion of supply

In response to rising buyer activity and faster home-purchase decision-making, Citus is planning a corresponding increase in supply. This year, across various market segments, the company intends to bring 670 new residential properties to the market, tailored to a wide range of buyer needs.

Tarutis notes that positive buyer sentiment is also encouraging bolder investment decisions, and concludes:

We are seeing clear client activity – buyers are making decisions more quickly, whether they are looking for a home for themselves or for investment purposes. This allows us to steadily increase supply and deliver ambitious development plans that will further broaden choice in the market.

It is worth recalling that in 2025, Citus’s main investments were directed towards the Citus Mūnai and Kaip Niujorke by Citus projects, as well as the Nemunas by Citus aparthotel in Druskininkai.