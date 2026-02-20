Production has begun on a new robotic line at Klaipėdos baldai

Equipment worth EUR 18 million was fully installed at the end of last year, followed by a calibration phase. The new line has already produced its first batches of furniture.

Vytautas Akelaitis, COO at Klaipėdos baldai:

The new line has significantly increased our factory’s capacity. On an annual basis, we will be able to produce up to a third more furniture units. The installation and calibration of the equipment were challenging, as we carried out the work without stopping the operation of our other lines. Yet, we managed to implement the project on schedule and within budget. For this, I am grateful to the entire team.

As part of the modernisation project, the number of robots at the plant increased by one third, from 26 to 34. Additional quality control and internal logistics systems were also introduced. With the deployment of new technologies, workplaces have become more ergonomic, while increased automation will enable higher operational efficiency.

During the project, up to 40 lorry loads of new equipment were delivered to the factory, totalling around 320 tonnes.

Almost all of the furniture produced at the plant is exported, making this modernisation an important step towards strengthening the company’s position in the international furniture market.