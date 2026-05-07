Civinity signs an agreement to acquire an elevator engineering business in Southern Europe that generates around EUR 19 million in annual revenue

As a first step, an acquisition agreement has been signed, with completion of the transaction expected within the next few months. The final purchase price will be agreed prior to the completion of completion.

To finance this acquisition, the group issued private bonds with a total nominal value of EUR 893,000, which were acquired by INVL Bridge Finance. The bonds were issued as a tap of an existing private bond issue, without altering its key terms.

The planned transaction is significant for the Civinity Group not only geographically. In terms of scale, it is a business whose annual revenue is roughly one-fifth of the group’s audited revenue last year. This indicates that it is not merely a symbolic addition to the portfolio, but an acquisition that could materially strengthen the group’s engineering capabilities and open up a new phase of expansion beyond its home markets.

Deividas Jacka, Chairman of the Board of the Civinity Group:

Until now, many of our deals have strengthened our position in segments where we were already active in the Baltic states. This step is different. It means not only additional revenue for us but also an operational engineering platform in regions where organic entry would be significantly slower and more expensive.

Elevator engineering is a logical step for Civinity. The building maintenance and engineering systems group is expanding into a field where not only installation capacity matters, but also high technical expertise, certification, safety requirements, and the ability to work with clients across different markets. In other words, it is a segment with higher barriers to entry, where local experience and reputation are often just as important as capital.

Jacka emphasises:

Until now, service groups in the Baltic states have mostly grown in their home markets, in neighbouring countries or through service export projects. The acquisition of a company operating in Croatia, Slovenia, and other European countries represents a different expansion model for us—one that involves purchasing not a single company in one country, but a platform with experience across multiple markets. At the same time, this is a way for us to change the scale and profile of the group. While previous transactions primarily strengthened our portfolio of property maintenance or related services, we have now shifted more clearly toward engineering and international diversification.

It is also important, as the market itself is not currently homogeneous. Traditional building maintenance is relatively stable, but its growth rate is naturally limited. Meanwhile, specialised engineering fields—particularly those requiring higher qualifications and more complex projects—offer a different scale and potential for geographic expansion. As a result, such an acquisition allows Civinity not only to increase revenue but also to rebalance its overall business portfolio.

The current owner of the acquired company provides additional weight to the transaction. Sdiptech is a publicly listed Swedish infrastructure technology group whose shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm. The group specialises in niche technology, solutions, and service companies that help build more sustainable, efficient, and safer infrastructure. At the end of 2025, Sdiptech reported sales of approximately SEK 5 billion and employed more than 2,100 people.

This indicates that the Civinity Group is entering a new phase of mergers and acquisitions, in which it is competing not only for local businesses in the Baltic states but also for companies operating in other countries. This usually means higher requirements for the buyer itself—in terms of financial capacity, management quality, and the ability to integrate teams operating in different markets, comments Jacka.

Deividas Jacka concludes:

When a group expands beyond its traditional geographical boundaries, the most important thing is how quickly it can integrate different areas of expertise, standards, and market dynamics into a single, functioning system. That is why we view this acquisition as the creation of a new platform that we will continue to develop.

The planned transaction also aligns naturally with the group’s latest growth strategy. Since 2025, when Civinity’s revenue exceeded EUR 100 million, the group has increasingly shifted toward large-scale transformation through acquisitions. Once the transaction is completed, it will serve as an important signal that service groups established in the Baltic states are already beginning to operate as regional consolidators across a broader European landscape.