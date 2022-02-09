Urban Hub near Kaunas: six architectural concepts

In search of a new architectural form

„We are fanatics of architectural aesthetics, so it’s no surprise that the selection has attracted professional attention. Experienced Lithuanian and foreign architectural firms submitted conceptual ideas. Each concept has its own unique features, strengths and its own challenges to be addressed. The task itself is not simple – for a space equivalent to 18 football fields, we need to create a completely new hyper-functional infrastructure connected to its surroundings and unified by a tasteful architectural concept. The shopping hub has to be comfortable, welcoming and attractive to both customers and vendors. Therefore, in addition to architectural expression and aesthetics, we pay great attention to functionality – the layout of the buildings, pedestrian and traffic flow and their harmony,“ comments Rasa Pečiulaitė, head of real estate development at SBA Urban.

The team plans to develop a new retail and logistics hub concept on the almost 13 ha of land acquired by SBA Urban in Kaunas district last summer. The project will be located in a strategic location next to the Vilnius-Kaunas motorway and will meet the needs of the fast-growing e-commerce market. Construction work is expected to start this year, and the area will have about 70,000 sqm of space for retail, logistics and warehousing businesses. These are the spaces for which the architects submitted their ideas.

The selection committee was made up of architects and specialists from SBA Urban and SBA Group. The Kaunas region municipality team was also involved.

Input from potential tenants for the concept

R. Pečiulaitė said that as soon as the Urban Hub project was announced, there was active interest from potential clients.

„We are currently talking to more than 50 different companies, ranging from furniture, toys and electronic goods companies to engineering equipment dealers. Potential tenants are actively submitting their proposals and needs for the future hub project. We strive for dialogue and close cooperation, and together we are looking for solutions that meet even the individual expectations of businesses. A detailed traffic flow scheme is very important for all partners – convenient access and pick-up for customers, car parking,“ says R. Pečiulaitė.

About half of those waiting are particularly interested in showroom spaces, while the majority are looking for warehousing, e-commerce offices and administration and retail space. So far, the most sought-after spaces are 300-1000 sqm.

Six architectural concepts

Architectural team PLH (Denmark). The main highlights of this idea are colour-coded solutions through lighting, traffic and customer movement, green areas.

Unitectus (Lithuania). The project has a rational traffic flow plan and customer movement, and the architecture blends into the urban environment.

Architectural team EventusPro (Lithuania). The project focuses on green spaces and separate traffic flows.

Sigge (Finland). The project’s emphasis was on bold solutions with lighting and colour.

Entropic (Spain). The team focused on architectural expression and forms.

The architectural team SQ1 (Denmark) and an architect from Greece. The project is characterised by rationality, both in the movement patterns and in the overall plans.