New car shortage and the surge in the popularity of electric cars – what's in store for the market this year

According to Moller Auto, the company plans to deliver around 3,500 cars this year from last year's deals.

Estonians and Latvians are buying used cars, Lithuanians are waiting for new ones

According to Izida Gerken, CEO of Moller Auto, it is still difficult to predict when the automotive industry will return to normal production volumes. Still, signs point to a recovery in the second half of this year.

„Changes in the car industry and the long wait for a new car have not changed the habits of Lithuanian buyers. Last year, Latvia and Estonia turned to the used car market, with sales volumes increasing by 19% and 29%, respectively. In Lithuania, used car sales grew by only 5 per cent, but the situation has had the biggest impact on the sale of electric cars, with 234 sold in Lithuania in the first eleven months of last year (48 in 2020). Sales of new cars also grew by 63%,“ says Moller Auto's Managing Director.

Gerken predicts growing demand for electric cars this year. According to her, both individuals and companies are choosing these vehicles.

The company's CEO points out that the rapid growth in the popularity of electric vehicles is also supported by state incentive programmes, such as the Ministry of Transport and Communications' reimbursement programme for the purchase of electric vehicles, which provides support for individuals and subsidies for legal entities. Individuals can receive EUR 2,500 for a used electric car and EUR 5,000 for a new electric car. Legal entities purchasing electric vehicles can apply for subsidies ranging from EUR 4,000 to EUR 10,000.

According to data from the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Lithuania, in 2021, 1,275 electric vehicles were purchased by private individuals for a total amount of EUR 4,668,500, while legal entities submitted 162 applications for the purchase/planned purchase of 384 electric vehicles for a total amount of EUR 289,840.

SUVs in the lead

According to the CEO of Moller Auto, around 60% of the cars registered in the Baltic States are SUVs. This is driven by changing lifestyles, active leisure and the desire to feel comfortable on the road. „A bigger car has long been a sign of a comfortable everyday life and is no longer just a luxury item. We want to feel comfortable, have space for essentials and enjoy the ride,“ says Ms Gerken.

Moller Auto is increasing the number of SUVs in its showrooms in line with this trend, she says. There are eight Volkswagen SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) models at Moller Auto alone. This year's big Volkswagen launches are the Taigo and Multivan, while Audi's line-up includes the Q4 Sportback e-Tron, the RS3 and the A8 PI.

Comfortable SUVs are expected to continue to lead the way, with several new models joining the Audi and Volkswagen ranges this year, including the Q4 Sportback e-Tron electric car. Together with the latter's launch, this year promises to be a breakthrough year for the entire electric and hybrid segment, thanks to the new public support system.