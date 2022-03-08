More and more Ukrainians are looking to open an account in the European Union

„At the moment, mainly Ukrainians who came to the EU a few days or a week before the Russian invasion, either to work or in anticipation of aggression, are contacting us. Those who left Ukraine after the Russian aggression started are still a minority. However, there is no doubt that the demand for accounts for those fleeing the war will grow when people arriving in Poland, Lithuania, or Romania go to the migration services to get an EU residence permit“, says Gintautas Mežetis, CEO of Paysera.

According to him, Paysera has so far been a friendly financial partner for those who come to work or study in the EU, with more than 60,000 Ukrainian clients alone having accounts with the company.

Paysera would like to note that the card-issuing and commission fees for transfers have been removed for all Ukrainian clients and businesses (the card can be sent to EU/EEA countries). Also, there is no fee for opening an account. Opening a Paysera account does not require a visit to the client service centre – it can be done via the app.

The National Bank of Ukraine included Paysera in the Register of Payment Systems of Ukraine in 2021. This allowed the fintech company to begin establishing relationships with local banks – to open an account, perform systems integration.

The UNHCR stresses that having a bank account is an absolute priority for refugees since, without a bank account, they would not be able to receive financial assistance, find employment, or pay their bills.