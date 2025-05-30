Lithuania's GDP growth in the first quarter of this year announced

Compared to the same period last year, excluding seasonal and working-day effects, the change was positive, amounting to 3.2%. Excluding seasonal and working-day effects, GDP growth was also positive, amounting to 3%.

When assessing GDP using the production method, the most significant positive impact on GDP change in the first quarter of 2025 was exerted by the performance of industrial and real estate (RE) companies.

When assessing GDP using the expenditure method, in the first quarter of 2025, household final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation decreased by 2.7% and 1.5%, respectively, while government final consumption expenditure increased slightly by 0.1%. Imports of goods and services grew faster than exports, by 4.1% and 3.1%, respectively.

In the first quarter of 2025, real GDP decreased by 8.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 without adjusting for seasonal and working-day effects.

The values and changes in GDP and its components vary across different years, so changes obtained by eliminating the impact of seasonal and working day effects are used to compare the growth rates of GDP and its components in other periods.