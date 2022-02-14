Health Minister on COVID-19 in Lithuania: we have passed the peak

„The risk of infection entering Lithuania is likely to be no higher than the risk of infection in Lithuania, and it is, therefore, appropriate to revise the requirements for travellers at this time,“ states the draft decision submitted by the Ministry of Health (MoH).

What is changing?

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided that unvaccinated and unvaccinated persons coming from the European Union (EU), the European Economic Area (EEA) countries, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the so-called „dwarf“ countries of Europe (Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican City) will no longer be required to undergo testing.

As explained by Mr Dulkys, they will also no longer need to submit documents related to pandemic management, including the European COVID-19 certificate. However, it may still be required when travelling to other Community countries.

„I would like to point out that the proposed amendments do not change to any extent the procedures or principles for issuing or recognising the EU digital COVID-19 certificate for EU citizens. In short, the essence of the changes is that we do not require or check a certificate, documents or tests for those entering the EU,“ the Minister said.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated and those who did not have COVID-19 third-country entrants, with some exceptions, will still be required to take a PCR test at least three days in advance or, if they arrive in their own transport, to register for a test in Lithuania within the next 24 hours. The pre-serological antibody test is not valid.

„It is proposed that the ban on entry from these countries is no longer applied, but they are still required to bring a negative test result if they have not been vaccinated with vaccines recognised in Lithuania or do not meet the criteria for re-vaccination,“ said Mr Dulkys.

In addition, there is an exemption from the pre-test for foreigners coming to Lithuania for special humanitarian reasons. They will be carried out in Lithuania.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs will determine the procedure for those travelling by transit trains from Russia to the Kaliningrad Region.

The provisions for EU and other European Economic Area travellers will enter into force on Tuesday, while the changes for people from third countries will come into force on 31 March. The government also plans to scrap the clause banning the entry of foreigners into Lithuania from the end of March.

As a reminder, the isolation requirement for travellers coming to Lithuania from any country will no longer apply from Monday – until now, isolation was still required for persons from third countries who had not been vaccinated and vaccinated against COVID-19.

Peak already reached?

According to Health Minister Dulkis, although the daily reported incidence figures do not seem low, the peak of the omicron virus wave has already been passed.

„The pandemic continues, but today we can already say that we have passed the peak. Despite the fact that the total number of hospitalisations is still increasing or the number of deaths is still relatively high (this will, apparently, last 10-14 days), when we look at the overall momentum of the pandemic, the percentage of positive responses, we can see that there is a downward trend.

The situation in the intensive care unit is stable. These are all indications that we are moving (forward). Hopefully, there will be no further mutations,“ he hoped.

According to the Department of Statistics, 4,800 new cases of COVID-19 were detected last day, with 15 people dying. Six deceased people were fully vaccinated.

Last day, 4136 people were first infected with the coronavirus, 658 were second infected, and six were third infected.