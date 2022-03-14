Signatories of Independence Act call President on humanitarian air corridors in Ukraine

We pay tribute to your leadership in helping the Ukrainian state and its people.

We all understand that the people of Ukraine are sacrificing their lives for their freedom and ours and that they seek to be with us.

The humanitarian catastrophe of bombs killing innocent people requires decisive action by the democratic Western world.

We believe that it is necessary to launch a special limited humanitarian operation today, opening air corridors to deliver food and medicine to the Ukrainian towns that are being shelled and bombed and rescue the wounded and refugees from there. The security of these humanitarian air corridors must be guaranteed by the full power of NATO and the EU.

As part of the special humanitarian operation, we believe that safe zones around the Ukrainian nuclear power plants must be established with the full force of NATO and the EU because this is a direct nuclear threat not only to Ukraine but also to Europe and the world.

We propose to take this view into account when presenting Lithuania's position to NATO and EU political leaders.

Sincerely,

Signatories of the Act on the Re-establishment of the Independent State of Lithuania and former diplomats:

Vladimir Yarmolenko

Albinas Januška

Mečys Laurinkus

Vytautas Plečkaitis

Algirdas Saudargas

Česlovas Stankevičius

Gediminas Šerkšnys

Aurimas Taurantas