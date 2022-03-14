Šimonytė's tough message to the West on Ukraine's EU membership: I hope it won't be limited to two soapy lines

"The people who die every day die for their freedom, but also the idea of a democratic world. I believe that they are the least worthy, next to monuments, songs and memorials, for the country to be able to consolidate its European future.

I therefore absolutely support this. And I hope that tomorrow's EVT will not be limited to two soapy lines," Šimonytė said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that since the occupation of Ukraine's eastern territories, Lithuania has always consistently advocated the accession of Ukrainians to the EU, even though the prospect has been vague so far.

"Until now, the prospect of membership has been, shall I say, vague: in a word, do the reforms because it is very good, and then we will see. But, of course, the EU may be a bit tired of enlargement. There are many other nuances. So it isn't easy to find consensus.

Once upon a time, when the association agreement was being ratified, there were problems in the individual Member States. Referendums were needed, and it wasn't easy to explain to the people why the agreement was needed, the importance of the agreement, and how important Ukraine was for Europe at all. It seems to me that there is no doubt about that now", she believes.

For her part, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, Speaker of the Seimas, believes that Ukraine, which is facing aggression from Russia, must be put on a "fast track" to EU membership.

"The EU perspective for Ukraine today is very important. A fast track to the EU must be planned for Ukraine, that is the idea, the Ukrainian situation is exceptional", the parliamentary leader noted.

Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis stressed that "Ukraine has done more than any other EU accession country" and is currently fighting for its European path "with blood, bombed cities, dead soldiers and civilians".

"And this cannot be underestimated. I fully support granting it candidate status, but that will be decided today and tomorrow. Naturally, opinions differ, but Ukraine has never had as much support as it has today," the head of the country's diplomacy said.

Referring to Lithuania's civic preparedness in case of a threat, the Prime Minister welcomed that several thousand people have expressed their willingness to join the Riflemen's Union in recent weeks. Seeing the love of the Ukrainian people for their homeland and their determination to defend it.

"You know, I believe that Lithuanians love freedom as much as Ukrainians do. Here, it seems to me, is the main thing. As you can see, it is not only the opponent's weapons that matter but also the will to resist.