Landsbergis' secret visit to Kyiv received ambiguous assessments

"When there is no announcement, Russia could God forbid, if a missile from Russia lands somewhere say that we did not know, we did not aim and so on. If, God forbid, a missile will fall with advance notice that Western leaders were there, that is essentially a declaration of war against NATO.

I would doubt very much whether Russia is ready for that," Laurinavičius said on the "Lietuvos rytas" TV programme "New Day".

By the way, on Tuesday evening, the information about Landsbergi's visit to Ukraine was confirmed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who posted a photo with him.

The visit was positively assessed

In general, the commentator welcomed Landsberg's initiative to visit Kyiv, thus showing that we are with Ukraine even in a war zone and are not afraid of the aggressor's evil intentions.

"If Minister Landsbergis is indeed in Kyiv, that is very, very good. However, it is very unfortunate that this is not coordinated and that our Prime Minister or President did not join that delegation of other Prime Ministers. And it is a mistake that, if this is the case (Mr Landsberg is in Kyiv), it is not made public.

The most general problem is that I don't know what this government does with public relations who advise it. He believes that there is a huge mistake here in terms of public relations", he believes.

On Tuesday, the prime ministers of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia announced that they would travel to Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to Mr Laurinavič, such a visit sends a very important message from the European Union (EU) to both Ukraine and Russia.

"First of all, this is a significant sign of support for Ukraine. It shows that even in a war situation, Europe is really with Ukraine. Yes, it is the prime ministers of the three countries, but it is also a public statement that this is also the mission of the EU itself. This is also important in the context of Ukraine's integration into the EU.

But the most important thing is to show the aggressor that nobody is afraid of him. Western leaders are going to Kyiv, which is being bombed. They are simultaneously showing that Europe, along with Ukraine, is not going to back down. This is a very important sign of support, both moral and diplomatic, to show the aggressor where he belongs", the commentator stressed.

"Judging by the reports, the initiative itself is probably Polish. But, again, in this case, it is unfortunate that there is no Lithuanian President or Prime Minister in that group of leaders, especially if it is a Polish initiative.

Again, in those cases, we cannot even talk about the fact that Lithuanian diplomacy has some kind of failure or something else because when a country takes the initiative, other countries are either invited or not invited. So, therefore, there is no basis for the blame that some people would probably like to put on one official or another, particularly for political reasons.

It is just a pity, a real pity, that Lithuania is not represented in that delegation, because it is important for us too. The commentator said, not only for diplomatic reasons but also for our security interests and our support for Ukraine".