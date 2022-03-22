J. Olekas explains the reasons why decisions on aid to Ukraine are stalling: one problem is within the EU itself

Olekas spoke about this in the "Alfa Point" programme on "Lietuvos rytas" television.

He appreciated the criticism

A few days ago, NATO defence ministers decided to strengthen the eastern flank by switching from deterrence to a defence strategy, but this is not scheduled until June. J.Olekas reflected that one always wants to see defence-related initiatives sooner, but it is worth remembering that Lithuania's security has been strengthened for a long time.

"We always want to do things sooner, but I would just remind you that since 2015 we have had our partner forces here, an international battalion, several American troops, and I think that as the situation changes, especially after Russia's brutal aggression against Ukraine, it is very important that the transatlantic Northern Alliance demonstrates its practical support not only in words but also in deeds," the MEP said.

According to Oleksas, Europe is doing its best to stop Putin by providing arms to Ukraine and, for the first time, imposing such strong economic sanctions.

"They lead to the fact that there is a good chance, and the Ukrainians themselves are showing heroism, that the aggression will be stopped. I believe that this time there will be no illusion that one can make endless concessions in the hope that the aggressor will stop. By demonstrating our power, which is what the North Atlantic Organisation is doing now, and by the EU demonstrating unity by imposing economic sanctions, I think it can be done," the politician reflected.

However, the aid that Ukraine is asking for the most is complicated to deliver. According to Oleksas, certain limits are still being tested.

"Knowing that the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation has that power and nuclear weapons, I think it has that deterrent effect, but there is always a limit to how much that power can be used. That is why the no-fly zone is still not accepted - in the European Parliament, we are calling for it here, and the Lithuanian Parliament has voted. Still, the provision of anti-aircraft weapons, anti-missile weapons, anti-tank weapons, I think, is no less protective of the same sky over Ukraine", the former Minister of National Defence reflected.

Asked to consider whether the West is more afraid of the Russian leader than the Russian leader is of the West, Olekas said that in this case, everybody is trying to protect not only the Ukrainians but also the people of their own countries.

"As a doctor, I have to say that Putin has a problem with his head during the criminal war. Of course, I don't want to stigmatise any illnesses, but there is always a need for a little caution with such a person.

I can assure you that I often have to deal with various Western representatives - there is no fear, but they want to protect their own people as well as the Ukrainians", he said.

Says that Europe will be different

Olekas admitted that one could certainly have some criticisms of the European institutions, but, he said, one needs to understand the organisation of the European Parliament and the decisions it takes.

"The European Parliament, both during the pandemic and now, has expressed its opinion during the war. It supports giving more aid to Ukraine. It has called in its resolution for it to be granted at least candidate status, and it has expressed that will. The problem is with the Member States. Each country is represented in the Council, and it should have the last word here.

That is where the problem comes in, but we all agreed that when we joined the European Union, and we simply did not give the European Union that power. Same Lithuania did not want to give up a lot by keeping the treaties for itself.

For the time being, the European Union is a union of states, where the states' word is important, and the 27 Heads of State must agree. There is an obstacle here. If we were to reconsider and give more powers to the European Commission, then the President of the Commission could decide, and it would be quicker. Still, we are not moving towards such a strong federation, which is causing some difficulties," the MEP said.

However, he said that the most important decisions on sanctions were taken swiftly.

He added that "after Ukraine's victory over the criminal war criminal Putin", Europe will inevitably be different.

"Here, apparently, the European Union will also have to decide where it stands - whether it goes back to an economic community or whether it makes better, faster decisions has a stronger federal composition - whether it stays as it is, or whether somebody else joins, the same Ukraine, we shall see.

It would be a guess, but I wish that democratic Europe would be more united, have a stronger voice, and be able to take economic and defence decisions, " said the former Lithuanian Minister of National Defence.