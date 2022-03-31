Bendraukime

Study on Elements of information warfare during migration crisis on Balarus-EU border 2021

The migration crises caused by the Belarusian authorities on the Eastern border of the EU in 2021 has shaken Lithuania, Latvia and Poland. The EU should draw a lot of lession form this hybrid attack.

Mar 31, 2022, 8:56 AM, atnaujinta Mar 31, 2022, 8:56 AM

Information warfare is an integral part of hybrid aggression. In the situation of the migration crisis on Belarus EU border in 2021 (crisis has affected Lithuania, Latvia, Poland) the implementation of information warfare is obvious. As analysis of narratives of Kremlin-backed media has shown, Kremlin propaganda supports information attacks against Lithuania, Latvia, Poland. The main aspects of information warfare in the context of migration crisis are:

defamation of authorities of affected countries and their solutions of situation of migration crisis; accusation of Lithuania and Poland of inhuman behavior towards illegal migrants; shift of the guilt for migration crisis to the Western World and advocacy of Belarus and its regime; demonization of migrants, representation of migrants as a threat for traditional cultural and social order of European countries.

Please, find a link to the full research here. The research was created with the support of ZINC.

