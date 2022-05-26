V. Čmilytė-Nielsen does not take the Peasants' threats lightly to withdraw from the National Agreements

„These agreements are being drawn up at too important a time, for example, like the defence agreement in the face of the war in Ukraine. It will simply mean that one party does not join it. No more, no less,“ Čmilytė-Nielsen told Žinių radios on Wednesday.

„This is a party decision. And this particular party or its leaders have already solved the problems many times by withdrawing,“ she added.

The Speaker of the Seimas pointed out that it was paradoxical that the pretext for withdrawing from agreements on strengthening ties with allies was precisely the project that represented Lithuania's progress and westward movement.

„LVŽS's statements that they would like to withdraw from national agreements both on the issue of changing the status of the Head of State and on the issue of a partnership of one kind or another sound very paradoxical to me“, said V. Čmilytė-Nielsen.

„Those bills that imply either a certain progress of our society, our westward movement, or such a greater integration with our allies in the West or in Northern Europe become a pretext for withdrawing from agreements that talk about our common defence, about the strengthening of our alliances, about a greater integration into common formats, alliances such as, of course, NATO“, the head of the Parliament stressed.

ELTA recalls that the leader of the Peasant Party, Ramūnas Karbauskis, told Elta on Monday that a meeting of the council of the party he leads will be held on Friday, where he will agitate his fellow party members for withdrawal from the defence agreement. Even though Karbauskis insisted that he is well aware that national defence issues are now paramount and that the peasants support every point of the finalised agreement, the party will not be able to sign the document.

The main reason for this, he said, is several legislative initiatives by the ruling party, such as the granting of the status of Head of State to Vytautas Landsbergis, the President of the Supreme Council-Seimas-in-Office, and the Civil Union Law. These projects, says the peasant, divide society.