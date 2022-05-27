They consulted, they consulted, and the working groups have been buzzing to this day. And now it has emerged that the opposition peasants may not sign the defence agreement. And the other main opposition forces – the Social Democrats, the Workers' Party, and the Democrats – may not sign the agreement on the foreign policy guidelines either.

The Peasants, in general, do not want to sign anything with what they see as the crazy conservatives, who are pushing gays in the Seimas for partnership and Landsberg for the presidency. Others are bothered by the fact that, for example, the agreement on foreign policy is too conservative and therefore too bellicose, not only towards China but even towards Russia.

The President's Office may also wave a stick here. However, it would probably not be upset if the parties, especially the conservatives, were to change their minds without listening to the head of state.

The Speaker of the Seimas, V.Čmilytė-Nielsen, is already saying that it would be no big deal if some peasants did not sign something. But what if several other parties do not sign one or both of the agreements? Even conservative L.Andrikienė, Chair of the Seimas Committee on Foreign Affairs, has admitted that in such a case, the whole of Lithuania would look unprofessional in the eyes of the democratic world.

Or should we completely dumb down the draft agreements and sign them during Mindaugas on 6 July? After all, we like symbolic dates.