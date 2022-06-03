A retired colonel on the change in Russian tactics and the worst-case scenario for Europe that the Kremlin could repeat

On Tuesday, he spoke about this on the „Lietuvos rytas“ TV programme „New Day“.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that „Russia will still have to lay down its arms, count all it is dead and switch to diplomacy“, but Malinionis believes it is a bit early to talk about laying down arms.

„Now everybody says that Ukraine has already won the war, but it is not clear what the cost of that victory will be and how close we are to laying down arms is really difficult to judge. I don't think it will be possible tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or any time soon because we can see now that Russia has managed to advance to Severodonetsk, where they have concentrated over 20 battalion tactical groups.

The latest information is that they control half of the town of Severodonetsk, where fierce battles are now taking place. We can see that the Ukrainian side is losing the last big city in the Luhansk region, and it is safe to say that the Russian forces, if they manage to take all of Severodonetsk, will manage to take all of the Luhansk regions,“ explained the retired colonel.

However, according to Malinionis, there is some reassuring news.

„The Russians will not be able to maintain this level of intensity in Severodonetsk for more than 4–5 days, and they will need to take a certain tactical pause when they need to reorganise themselves, replenish their supplies, ammunition, throw away broken equipment, and carry out certain procedures.

It is very difficult and resource-intensive to maintain the intensity they are currently maintaining and demonstrating in Severodonetsk.

There is another opinion that in about 2 or 3 weeks Ukraine may already have in the battle zone those so-called powerful weapons, MLRS and other artillery, with which they would be able to make some kind of advantage in their favour“, the expert noted.

According to Malinionis, today, Russia has slightly changed its tactics, with its troops conducting carpet bombing, destroying entire city blocks, and only then bringing in its ground forces.

„What they were doing at the very beginning, from the 24 February onwards, when they would bring in ground forces, and they would be smashed there, they are not doing that now – they are destroying the infrastructure first, and only then they are trying to bring in their forces“, explained the retired colonel.

If all of Severodonetsk is captured, he said, it would be difficult to predict the Russians' future plans.

„There is even the possibility that they might try to reorganise to take back the lost territories in the north, or even march towards Kyiv, which would be the worst-case scenario.

Now we will see – if the predictions that Ukraine will replenish itself with the necessary means of indirect fire within 2 or 3 weeks are correct, we might see a kind of reverse picture, where Ukraine will start to take back more territories. Time will tell“, Malinionis said.

He added that missile strikes and bombardments have already decreased somewhat throughout Ukraine regarding Ukraine's airspace.

„At the moment, the Russians have mobilised over 20 battalion groups in the airspace in the Severodonetsk region, they are carrying out intensive bombing <...>, they are throwing missiles, aerial bombs, but they are throwing them along the battle line in the Donbas. Deeper into Ukraine, they do not seem to be carrying out any raids, and there has been a reduction in the same missile strikes on Ukrainian territory. Although there are still some, but there is a clear reduction.

Now all the main firepower is concentrated around the perimeter of the Donbas and in the city of Severodonetsk,“ Malinionis said.