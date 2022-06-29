The latest rankings have brought up some unexpected leaders: V. Gaidys explains what caused it

There are no major changes in the assessment of political parties, although some opposition parties are more and more inclined to "share" the votes of the electorate, which was demonstrated this time by force "Freedom and Justice" led by Member of the Parliament Remigijus Žemaititis.

President Gitanos Nausėda continues to be the most favourably perceived by the public, with a consistently high rating. The Social Democrats leader, Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, was replaced this time by the Minister of National Defence, Arvydas Anušauskas. However, other members of the Government have fallen slightly.

The party table also saw an unexpected jump

According to the latest data, the leaders of the political rankings remain unchanged: if elections were held next Sunday, the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) would receive the most votes. They would currently have 14.5% of the electorate with an opinion, compared to 15.7% a month ago.

According to Vilmorus' head, sociologist Vladas Gaidys, other political forces are "getting rid" of the party.

"The peak of the Social Democrats was when V.Blinkevičiūtė came in, and later, with some exceptions, there was a decline. There was also a decrease when Skvernelis formed his party, and now, I think, there has been a decrease because the Freedom and Justice party has been included.

They took those votes from somewhere - probably from the Social Democrats, from Skvernelis himself. The Social Democrats are not very active, so if someone comes along, the others take a piece of it", commented V.Gaidys.

The second place was taken by the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD), for whom 11.7% of the population would now cast their vote.

The Democratic Union "In the Name of Lithuania" would now get 9.5% of the vote, while just a month ago, 11.6% of respondents supported this political force slightly more. The Lithuanian Farmers' and Greens' Union (LVŽS) has seen a slight increase in its rating - in May, 5.5% of voters supported the party, while now 7.4% of respondents would vote for the Farmers.

The fifth place was taken by the party "Freedom and Justice", which was included in the ranking table for the first time and would now receive 5.2% of the vote. It has overtaken the Liberal Movement, which is supported by 4.9% of respondents. The Labour Party would be supported by 3% and the Party of Lithuanian Regions by 2.8%. The Party of Freedom would receive just 2.7% of the vote.

However, 12.6% of the respondents said that they would not go to the elections at all, while another 22.9% did not know who to vote for.

V. Blinkevičiūtė gave her seat to A. Anušauskas

The most favourable opinion of the surveyed Lithuanian population continues to be that of President Gitanas Nausėda. A month ago, the rating of the country's leader was only slightly higher - 60.3% of respondents assessed him positively.

The second place was taken this time by the Minister of National Defence Arvydas Anušauskas, who had been the chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party for a long time, Vilija Blinkevičiūtė. 45.4% of the population have a favourable opinion of him, while 24.9% have an unfavourable opinion of him. A month ago, 43.6% of the respondents supported this politician slightly less.

43.6% of respondents trust the leader of the Social Democrats, while 25.2% do not.

"In terms of activity, this is still a lot compared to what she is doing. But Anušauskas' political behaviour is simply acceptable to people. Compared to Foreign Minister Landsbergis, who is very negatively perceived by the public, although he is quite close to what needs to be talked about, Anušauskas has hit the bull's eye and has become one of the leaders," Gaidys emphasised.

According to the rating table, the fourth best-rated politician is Remigijus Žemaitaitis, the chairman of the Freedom and Justice party and a member of parliament, who is supported by 37% of voters.

According to the sociologist, this result may have been due to the charisma and "farm-like" nature of the Member of the Seimas, which his voters particularly like.

"Žemaitaitis is quite popular, and he is a television personality and a participant in various women's programmes. Before the elections, he had a plus sign; now he has one - he has that natural plus.

If you look at the electorates where he is viewed positively, the Social Democrats, Skvernel, and the Farmers, but he is viewed badly by the TS-LKD electorate, and he is viewed negatively by young people and also by people with higher education. But in the villages and district centres - very favourably", - explained V.Gaidys.

30.2% of respondents trust the Minister of Social Security and Labour, Monika Navickiene, while 24.3% of the population would have a negative opinion of her.

At the same time, the leader of the Democratic Union, "In the Name of Lithuania", Saulius Skvernelis, is viewed favourably by 37.2% of voters, but a similar number would not support him - 36.4%.

In June, support for the Government led by Ingrida Šimonytė fell. For example, Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė is currently viewed positively by 20.8% of respondents (26.4% in May), while Interior Minister Agnė Bilotaitė has the support of 27.1% of the population (31.3% in May). A month ago, 35.2% of voters had a positive opinion of Prime Minister Šimonytė herself, while now 30.4% of respondents have a positive view of her.

"These are not catastrophic changes, but they are not going up. So far, we have only two ministers with a plus sign," Gaidys noted.

The worst government members continue to be the three most popular - 10.2% of respondents support Justice Minister Dobrowolska, and 49.9% do not. 20.1% of voters have a positive opinion of Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis, and 63% have a negative opinion. The Minister of Economy and Innovation, Aušrinė Armonaitė, is viewed favourably by 13.1% of the population, but 63.2% of respondents would not trust her.

The rating of the Speaker of the Seimas, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, has also dropped slightly. In May, 37% of the population favoured the Head of Parliament, while 32.6% of the voters surveyed now support her.