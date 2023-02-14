The current conflict between the Opposition is just the beginning: a Peasant threatens a real battle

Agnė Širinskienė, a member of the Regions group, is convinced that waiting for the start of the spring session of the Seimas, as proposed by the Peasants, is not an option - according to Širinskienė, new circumstances of the possible leak of information are becoming clearer as soon as the discussion of the extraordinary session has started.

"There is already enough information to start discussing impeachment procedures," the MEP said.

D.Gaižauskas: the current opposition conflict is just the beginning

Dainius Gaižauskas, a member of the Lithuanian Peasants' and Greens' Union (LVŽS) faction, said that the extraordinary session caused the disagreement between the Peasants and the rest of the opposition factions. According to him, all opposition forces had supported the establishment of the special commission of inquiry.

"There were no doubts. The conflict is about the extraordinary session. We, LVŽS, have said that tomorrow's extraordinary session is perhaps the riskiest session of this parliamentary term.

If all the Members of the Seimas do not turn up, and certainly Mrs Širinskienė and those who are organising it know that many of the Members of the Seimas are away, and some are ill or on business trips, it is possible that there will not be enough votes to initiate a special investigative commission.

It is precisely those who are now hastily organising the extraordinary session who may thwart the initiation of the Special Investigation Commission," Gaižauskas said on the "Lietuvos rytas" TV programme "Nauja diena".

He said that the Social Democrats, the Workers' Party, the Regional Group and the Democrats "Vardan Lietuvos" (In the name of Lithuania), who are organising Thursday's extraordinary session, are taking a big risk.

"We Peasants will make sure that every single one of us is present so that we have enough votes. But if there are not enough tomorrow, these organisers will have to take the blame. And then the real battle between the Opposition will begin. This was just the beginning and the prelude because if this urgency destroys the possibility of launching a commission of inquiry, then you will see what the battle between the Opposition will be like," Gaižauskas threatened.

According to the peasant, if the opposition votes are not enough, the only possibility that would help to clarify "not only the possible paedophilia among those in power but also those who have been hiding, who have been responsible for hiding the process, will be burnt."

"It could be Šimonytė, and it could be the elder of the group, it could be Landsbergis, it could be V.Čmilytė-Nielsen. There is a large circle, so the creation of the special commission of inquiry was very responsible and had to be done very carefully. That is all if it is not done, and they will slip away. And tomorrow we will see", said Mr Gaižauskas.

A.Širinskienė: "We could also start talking about impeachment procedures"

Agnė Širinskienė, a representative of the Regions group, hoped that her former comrades would not start an opposition war.

"It is very disappointing to hear such battle arguments from colleagues that now there will be a real war between the Opposition. I wish that there would be no wars between the Lithuanian Opposition and that common points of contact would be sought.

Because people are really tired of these revenge campaigns, the anger, the bickering between the position and the Opposition, between the Opposition and each other, Skvernelis is angry with Karbauskis, and Pinskus is fighting with the Labour Party. People are tired. They see a huge parliamentary crisis, in the face of which more than one person in the regions, when you meet them, says, 'We were hoping that, in the face of this crisis, you would unite and speak with one voice'.

What we are seeing now is colleagues talking in terms of war in a very disappointing way. I wish there will be no wars tomorrow," Širinskienė said during the programme.

She is convinced that the extraordinary session is already producing results - according to her, if it were not for this move by the Opposition, the phone call of the elder of the conservative group, Radvilė Morkūnaitė-Mikulėnienė, to Kristijonas Bartoševičius would not have come to light, nor would any other new developments in the history of the possible leak of the information have been revealed.

"On the contrary, we would have had complete oblivion, no one would have continued to ask questions, no one would have been interested in the topic, and we would not have been able to get the answers we have now in March," Širinskienė is convinced.

The politician is convinced that the top priority for the position now should be joint work, not wars, battles or "revenge actions for what happened in the past".

"Politicians should be able to go beyond their personal ambitions, and where there is already a huge threat to parliamentarianism, as is the case with us now, there should be joint work," she said.

Širinskienė urged the ruling party to end the atmosphere of secrecy on Thursday, during the extraordinary session, to show the messages, to indicate who called whom.

"There are already enough calls to start talking about impeachment procedures. I would just like to remind you that the impeachment of M.Basčis took place because he lied, and the impeachment of R.Paksas took place because he gave the impression that someone was being subjected to operative actions.

In this case, we have both the understanding that actions are being carried out, and we have a bunch of lies that both do not adorn the Seimas and call for political responsibility," Širinskienė assessed.

Insults exchanged

We would like to remind you that on Friday, the Peasant Group announced that it does not support the initiative of the remaining opposition groups to hold an extraordinary session to clarify who could have leaked to Kristijonas Bartoševičius, who is suspected of the rape of minors, the information on the pre-trial investigation that has been launched against him.

The peasants argued that the opposition groups were using the extraordinary session to gain attention and popularity points ahead of the municipal elections on 5 March.

At the same time, they argued that no substantive decisions could be taken in a few days during the extraordinary session and that it would be better to wait for the start of the Spring Session of the Seimas, which is scheduled for 10 March.

Reacting to this statement by his former comrades, Saulius Skvernelis, the chairman of the Democratic Union "Vardan Lietuvos", called the Peasants "rotten value-mongers" and said that he believed that the Peasants' leader, Ramūnas Karbauskis, had agreed on such a decision with the conservatives.

In the end, the Seimas opposition still managed to collect 47 signatures to call an extraordinary session. All opposition groups signed the motion to convene an extraordinary session, except for the representatives of LVŽS in the Seimas, and the support of the Mixed Group of Members of the Seimas was also received.