Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople, on a historic visit to Lithuania, talks about new perspectives and cooperation

„We are visiting this hospitable country for the first time in order to strengthen the ties between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Republic of Lithuania. Together with the Prime Minister, we have just signed a cooperation agreement which calls for closer ties and cooperation in all areas where we share common interests,“ Bartholomew I said at the Cabinet, thanking the Lithuanian Prime Minister for her welcome.

The Patriarch noted that the Orthodox Church in Lithuania dates back 13 centuries. Bartholomew, I stressed that there is an opportunity to start the formation of an ecclesiastical structure under the Patriarchate of Constantinople in Lithuania.

„In this century, the faithful in your country and the Ecumenical Patriarchate already mean that this is not the first contact between the lands of Lithuania and the Orthodox Church of Constantinople. Today, a new perspective is opening before us, together with the possibility of working together and strengthening the Ecumenical Patriarchate's presence in Lithuania. This is also the will of the faithful in your country,“ said the Patriarch.

„As mentioned in the cooperation agreement, we support the wishes of both the Lithuanian Orthodox priests and the faithful, representing other diverse ethnic groups in Lithuania, to follow their conscience and restore historical justice by practising their faith in a church that is directly subordinate to the Ecumenical Patriarchate,“ he emphasised.

Bartholomew, I assured full support for the desire of the Lithuanian Orthodox to practice their religion freely and not to contradict their conscience.

ELTA recalls that last year, Lithuanian clergymen Vladimir Seliavko, Vitalijus Mockus, Vitalis Dauparas, Gintaras Sungaila and Georgijus Ananjevas, who are members of the Russian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), came under the disfavour of their leaders.

These priests were expelled from the clergy in the summer by the Moscow Patriarchate for criticising Patriarch Kirill, who supported Russia's aggression against Ukraine. However, the Lithuanian Orthodox Church said at the time that the priests had received harsh decisions for breaking their oaths, making false reports, etc.

This was the first time in the history of independent Lithuania that Orthodox clergy had received such penalties.

Meanwhile, in February, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople officially announced that it had reviewed the appeals submitted by Lithuanian priests Vladimir Seliavkas, Vitaliy Mockus, Vitaliy Daupars, Gintaras Sungayla and Georgijs Ananjevas, who were expelled from the clergy by the Moscow Patriarchate.

„In the Orthodox Church, there is a right to appeal against the decision of the local Patriarch to the highest appellate instance – the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The priests from Lithuania exercised this right and appealed to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which was examined and finally granted,“ the website of the Centre for Christian Orthodox Initiatives states.

For its part, however, the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese stated that it does not accept the decision of the Patriarch of Constantinople to reinstate the five Lithuanian Orthodox clergies who were expelled from the priesthood.

„The Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese does not recognise this decision. The removal from the priesthood is not a disciplinary sanction but a mystical act; it is final and irrevocable.

The canons of the Church state that members of the clergy who have been removed from the clergy cannot regain this status. Nor can they be re-ordained as clergy,“ the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese said in a press release.

The Ministry of the Interior (MoI) has banned Moscow Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, a supporter of the Russian-led war in Ukraine, from entering Lithuania. The Ministry's decision was prompted by Kirill's statements denying Ukraine's territorial integrity and supporting Russia's aggressive actions.

Patriarch Kirill, a close associate of Vladimir Putin, is one of the strongest supporters of the war against Ukraine and has repeatedly spoken publicly in favour of Russia's aggression.