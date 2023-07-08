Preparations for Russian-Belarusian military show of force and border violations at the Lithuanian border

„There may be a demonstration of military force or some kind of military equipment at the border, but we do not record such cases. There may be intentional, unintentional, or simulated violations of the state border to check how the SBGS officers react and whether the border surveillance systems are working. There could be migrants being targeted,“ Liubaev told reporters during a visit to the Lavoriškės border crossing.

„This is again one of the options, in order to create tension, it is possible that groups of illegal migrants are formed, and these migrants can be pushed into our territory,“ he added.

The head of the SSAT stressed that although the number of illegal migrants on the territory of Belarus is not as high as it was at the height of the crisis, he said there are still many attempts to cross the territory of Poland and Latvia illegally.

„There are a large number of violations on the border with the Republic of Poland every day, with almost 200 attempts to cross the Belarusian-Polish border illegally the day before last, and we are also seeing significant flows at the border with Latvia. These are irregular migrants in our region, and, of course, the regime can use its capabilities to create certain tensions at one border or the other,“ he said.

However, Liubaev assured that no unusual activities have been recorded recently at the Lithuanian-Belarusian and Lithuanian-Russian borders.

„If we talk about the current situation at the border, it is quite calm. Over the past week, there have been single cases of violation of the state border, and there have been no such additional activities by the representatives of the Belarusian Border Council or the Russian Federation. The activity level is really low at the moment“, he assured.

R. Liubajevas did not disclose how many more Lithuanian border guards and European Border and Coast Guard Agency „Frontex“ officers would be on duty at the border. However, he indicated that the forces at the border have been reinforced three times.

„I would not like to speak specifically about the forces. I can only say that we will now have three times more capacity than usual with all our partners,“ the SBGS chief told reporters.

ELTA reminds us that internal border controls in Lithuania will resume on Friday at 8 a.m. According to the Head of the SBGS, R. Liubajevas, internal border checks will be resumed for a week at 7 border crossing points in Lithuania – 2 on the Polish border and 5 on the border with Latvia, Liubajevas told LRT Radio on Friday.

More attention will be paid to persons entering the country, he said. At the same time, there will be fewer procedures at the border for those leaving. In addition, certain risk profiles will be established at the border, on the basis of which officials will carry out screening procedures.

According to the Head of the SBGS, the procedure of documents required for entry at the border for those arriving is not changed for the time being – those arriving are required to have a personal document, such as a passport or an identity check. Third-country entrants need a visa if such a regime covers their country.

R. Liubajevas notes that the procedure for checking passengers at airports and Klaipėda Seaport will be similar to that at internal border crossings.

On 11–12 July, Vilnius will host the first NATO Summit in Lithuania. This will be the largest event in Lithuania's history, with 40–50 foreign delegations (up to 3,000 guests) and some 2,000 representatives of non-governmental organisations and international media expected. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has also mentioned the possibility of attending the event.

The summit's agenda will reportedly focus on strengthening the Alliance's collective defence and deterrence and increasing support to Ukraine.