A. Anušauskas: we have requests for Washington to keep American troops in Lithuania for a longer period of time

„American troops (will be – ELTA) in Lithuania until the end of 2025. It is declared. It is clearly stated. This is a rotational force, which will be here all the time, basically until 2026,“ Anušauskas told reporters on Tuesday.

„We have requests for these troops to stay in Lithuania longer than until 2026 unless the geopolitical situation in the region fundamentally changes for the better during that time. This is not the case yet“, the Minister explained.

However, Anušauskas did not specify for how much longer Washington is being asked to keep troops in Lithuania.

„I won't speculate – just longer“, he did not elaborate.

The Minister also said he did not know whether Presidents Gitanas Nausėda and Joe Biden would meet on Tuesday to discuss the issue.

At the same time, when asked whether there were any requests for an increase in the number of troops deployed, the Minister stressed that the US presence in Lithuania is much more active than before. However, the decision, he stressed, is in Washington's hands.

„The Americans have significantly increased their presence in Lithuania. But this is a decision of the Americans themselves“, Anušauskas said.

Late last year, the US confirmed its commitment to the Baltic states to increase its rotational troop presence in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. A mechanised battalion-sized unit and a field artillery battery are deployed in the country on a continuous rotational basis.