NATO leaders reach an agreement after heated talks: they announce what they will offer Ukraine

However, already on Tuesday, the allies offered Ukraine a three-part package that would supposedly bring Ukraine closer to NATO.

„First of all, a multi-year assistance programme for Ukraine, which would bring Ukraine closer to NATO standards and allow it to move away from Soviet-era weaponry and preparedness.

We will also launch a NATO-Ukraine Council, a forum for decision-making and crisis consultations. We will speak there as equal partners.

We have confirmed that Ukraine will become a member of NATO. We agreed to drop the requirement for a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP). This will fundamentally change Ukraine's membership path from a two-step process to a one-step process“, said the NATO Secretary General.

However, the actual invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance will be made „once it has been agreed among the Allies and Ukraine meets the conditions“.

„This is a strong package that is being offered to Ukraine and a clear path towards NATO membership“, he said.

Stoltenberg also pointed out that the Allies have adopted „the most comprehensive defence plans since the end of the Cold War“ to counter two main threats – Russia and terrorism.

In addition, during the negotiations, the allies committed to investing at least 2% of their GDP annually in national defence.

The NATO leader pointed out that the Allies also discussed China but did not name it as an adversary.

„We should continue to engage with China, but Beijing's hardline stance is a threat to our security,“ he said.

Stoltenberg also reacted to a strong statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the decision by Alliance members not to name a specific timetable for Ukraine's accession to NATO was „absurd“.

The NATO leader said that NATO countries are now focusing on practical support and that an invitation to join will be made when the necessary conditions are in place according to him.

Stoltenberg did not give a specific answer on what conditions would have to be met for Ukraine to be invited to join NATO.

„The conditions are partly defined in Article 10 of the transatlantic treaty. Indeed, it is up to the allies to assess whether or not those conditions are met, and we have to agree on that. Stoltenberg said that we need to talk not only about the conditions but also about the consensus of all allies, which is how decisions are taken in NATO“.

Stoltenberg revealed that the Allies would like to see a Ukrainian force that is modern and has proper interoperability with NATO forces. Member countries also want to know if they can trust Ukraine's security institutions.

According to the NATO Chief, all Allies agree that with the war going on, it is not the right time for Ukraine to become a full NATO member.

„On issues of governance, corruption, interoperability, these are issues that remain on the table whether there is war or not. The next level is the ongoing war, which must end. All this still has to be summarised by the assessment of the allies, by common consent“, he said.

He recalled that at the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, the discussion on Ukraine's membership of the Alliance was quite different from the one in Vilnius today.

„Russia attacked Ukraine, and Ukraine has come much closer to us over the years. When NATO members started training Ukrainian troops in 2014, up until last year, Ukraine's capabilities and capacities have increased significantly, and its integration into NATO has improved considerably“, Stoltenberg said.

Asked how the current declaration differs from the one adopted in 2008 when it was also announced that the Alliance supported the transatlantic aspirations of Ukraine and Sakartveland, Stoltenberg pointed out that this time the Membership Action Plan, which in 2008 was identified as the „next step“, has been dropped.

„The current Communication shows our commitment is even stronger than ever before“, Stoltenberg assured.