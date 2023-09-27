R. Žemaitaitis, accused of anti-Semitism, claims to have founded a new party: he will participate in all elections

According to the controversial member of Parliament, the newly formed political entity will participate in all upcoming elections, although its prospects are uncertain.

„We plan to participate in all of them,“ Žemaitaitis told Elta.

The politician did not want to disclose further details about the new political organisation. On the other hand, he said, a political party has already been established. He said this was done right after his Freedom and Justice Party membership was suspended for anti-Semitic statements. This happened in May this year.

„When my membership was suspended, I left the party, and we set up our party,“ the politician claimed.

However, the Ministry of Justice claimed to Elta that it has yet to have data that a new political force has been registered in Lithuania since the end of spring.

R. Žemaitaitis promises to provide more details about the allegedly founded party in the winter.

„I will inform you when we present the candidates. Everything is in place, and the party has already been established“, the MP said and did not want to disclose the name of the political formation.

„I will say in December, we will present everything. There is a name, there are candidates, everything is already there,“ Žemaitaitis said.

According to him, in December, the candidates of the alleged party for the forthcoming elections to the Seimas and the European Parliament should also be approved.

„There will be a congress in December, and we should approve the preliminary lists,“ the MP said.

For its part, the party which may be founded will decide on its candidate for the presidential elections in early 2024.

„Information on the presidential elections will be available in January and February. Then it will be decided who it will be“, Žemaitaitis said, cryptically hinting that four presidential candidates are already being ranked.

„Four people are being ranked“, he noted.

ELTA recalls that Žemaitaitis outraged the international community with his anti-Semitic statements. The politician accused the Jews of perpetrating the Lithuanian Holocaust. The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a pre-trial investigation into the MP's anti-Semitic statements. Condemning Žemaitaitis statements, the ruling party initiated an impeachment motion against the MP. The Special Impeachment Commission held its first meeting last week.

Žemaitaitis has caused a stir with his remarks on Facebook more than once. The politician shared a post about a school demolished by Israel near Bethlehem, Palestine, and declared that „besides Putin, there is one more animal in the world – Israel“.

The Israeli, German, US and Dutch embassies and the American Jewish Committee (AJC) quickly reacted to Žemaitaitis' statements by condemning the MP's statements and demanding a public apology.