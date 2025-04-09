Žukas sees strategic benefits of establishing a military training ground in Southern Lithuania: it would be convenient for all

„If there is a lot of talk about the situation of the Suwalki Corridor, then it might make sense to have a territory in the south of Lithuania, an area that would correspond to the conditions in which military action could develop,“ Žukas told the ELTA programme ELTA Kampas.

Even if military action does not occur at the chosen location, he said it is essential to ensure the comfort of the troops in peacetime and to provide them with appropriate conditions for training.

„If a German Brigade comes here, if we have some kind of joint training or the prospect of joint training with a Polish division, that region of Southern Lithuania would be convenient for everyone. But I repeat, I am only giving my opinion here. What the criteria really are can only be answered by those who are now choosing the location and have more information,“ he said.

According to Mr Žukas, it would be optimal to locate a training ground or tactical training fields as close as possible to a military unit, the location of which depends on the overall security situation, defence plans, calculations of where and how to reach the area of concentration or the location of the task.

„Many criteria are assessed. If the unit is located on one side of Lithuania and the training ground on the other, there are high fuel costs. In terms of infrastructure, it is always better to have a unit close to a training area or a training ground where you can train,“ said the former Army Chief.

The population needs to be told about the potential benefits of a training ground

Not all people in the region have a positive attitude towards the construction of new ranges in their neighbourhood, which Žukas himself had to deal with. He said that the usual fears of residents are that a landfill site will increase noise, scare away animals and make forests inaccessible.

„There have been all sorts of cases and frictions with residents because they read that it will be noise and cause their property prices to fall. Then things calmed down, just as there were no problems“, recalls Žukas.

The former Army Commander could not comment on whether the current government is properly developing discussions with municipalities, but based on his own experience, he said that the key is not to be afraid to go out and talk to residents and provide them with all the information they need.

„I can only refer to my experience when we wanted to set up a new military town specifically for the new artillery range in the Šilalė district in Pajūrio. There were different opinions on establishing that town, but we started excellent and active discussions with the local authorities. (...) It was a kind of a boost for the region, an economic boost because there is a military unit and jobs,“ said Mr Žukas.

„We need to explain to the public that this is not only negative, that something good will come as well, that more people, young people, will come and maybe there will be some more economic benefits for that particular region. We need more communication; we need not be afraid to go into disputes, not be afraid to present information, to be ready to present it from the positive side, what a military unit or a military area can bring to one or another municipality“, he continued.

ELTA recalls that at the beginning of March, the Commander of the Lithuanian Armed Forces, Raimundas Vaikšnoras, said that Lithuania would need to establish another training ground, which, according to him, could be located in the southern part of Lithuania. For her part, the Minister of National Defence, Dovilė Šakalienė, echoed the Commander and said she would discuss this need with the Lithuanian Municipalities Association (LSA).

However, LSA President Audrius Klišonis claimed on Tuesday that the central government is not communicating with municipalities on the issue of polygons. He also stressed that Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas should take more responsibility in discussing the polygons with the municipalities, as it is an issue of national importance.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister stated that the location of the new military training ground was being sought in the south of the country and that talks were being held with the mayors of municipalities. He also referred to possible compensatory measures, if necessary. He noted that a site for a new training ground was being sought in Southern Lithuania.

On Friday, Deputy Minister of National Defence Orijana Mašalė said that 14 potential sites are under consideration. She added that representatives of the LSA were expected to meet next week to discuss possible sites for the military training ground.

In the last parliamentary term, the Seimas adopted draft laws establishing military training grounds in the Tauragė and Šilalė districts.

Both the Presidency and the former Minister of National Defence, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, have repeatedly stressed that Lithuania will undoubtedly need to set up another training ground to train a brigade-sized military unit.