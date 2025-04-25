EnglishPolitics

Media: Ukrainians do not want members of Nemuno Aušra at a parliamentary meeting

2025 m. balandžio 25 d. 17:14
Lrytas.lt
According to LRT radio, members of the Seimas from the Nemuno Aušra (Dawn of the Nemunas) party are not welcome at the upcoming meeting between Ukrainian and Lithuanian parliamentarians. Conservative politician Žygimantas Pavilionis have confirmed this information.
Daugiau nuotraukų (1)
„I chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee meeting where this mission was approved. There, it was revealed that the Ukrainians did not want any representative of Nemuno Aušra in this delegation. Whether this was due to Remigijus Žemaitaitis's more vocal statements about Ukraine or his activities in general,“ the politician told LRT radio.
For his part, Robertas Puchovičius, deputy Chairman of the Nemuno Aušra faction in the Seimas, said he had no such information.
„We have always supported Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine's victory. There are no questions here. Neither I nor the faction Chairman have received such a letter,“ he assured.
„If we receive such a letter from Ukrainian politicians, we can comment. Today, I have not received any letters stating that we have bad relations with Ukraine,“ added Puchovičius.
Ukrainian and Lithuanian parliamentarians meet regularly to discuss support for the country attacked by Russia and other issues.
ELTA recalls that at the beginning of the year, statements by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, Chairman of Nemuno Aušra, about Ukraine and Lithuania's security caused a stir in the public sphere. The politician disagreed with the decisions of the State Defence Council (VGT) to significantly increase defence funding, and when the Speaker of the Seimas urged politicians who had doubts about visiting Ukraine, Žemaitaitis said he saw no point in doing so.
„As for visiting Ukraine, it is an excellent suggestion by the Speaker of the Seimas. I can visit Ukraine, but I have no reason to go there. Unless it is to learn about bribery, corruption, arms sales, and the selling of the state,“ Žemaitaitis told ELTA at the time.

UAB „Lrytas“,
A. Goštauto g. 12A, LT-01108, Vilnius.

Įm. kodas: 300781534
Įregistruota LR įmonių registre, registro tvarkytojas:
Valstybės įmonė Registrų centras

lrytas.lt redakcija news@lrytas.lt
Pranešimai apie techninius nesklandumus pagalba@lrytas.lt

Atsisiųskite mobiliąją lrytas.lt programėlę

Apple App StoreGoogle Play Store

Sekite mus:

Visos teisės saugomos. © 2025 UAB „Lrytas“. Kopijuoti, dauginti, platinti galima tik gavus raštišką UAB „Lrytas“ sutikimą.