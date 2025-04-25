Media: Ukrainians do not want members of Nemuno Aušra at a parliamentary meeting

„I chaired the Foreign Affairs Committee meeting where this mission was approved. There, it was revealed that the Ukrainians did not want any representative of Nemuno Aušra in this delegation. Whether this was due to Remigijus Žemaitaitis's more vocal statements about Ukraine or his activities in general,“ the politician told LRT radio.

For his part, Robertas Puchovičius, deputy Chairman of the Nemuno Aušra faction in the Seimas, said he had no such information.

„We have always supported Ukraine and will continue to support Ukraine's victory. There are no questions here. Neither I nor the faction Chairman have received such a letter,“ he assured.

„If we receive such a letter from Ukrainian politicians, we can comment. Today, I have not received any letters stating that we have bad relations with Ukraine,“ added Puchovičius.

Ukrainian and Lithuanian parliamentarians meet regularly to discuss support for the country attacked by Russia and other issues.

ELTA recalls that at the beginning of the year, statements by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, Chairman of Nemuno Aušra, about Ukraine and Lithuania's security caused a stir in the public sphere. The politician disagreed with the decisions of the State Defence Council (VGT) to significantly increase defence funding, and when the Speaker of the Seimas urged politicians who had doubts about visiting Ukraine, Žemaitaitis said he saw no point in doing so.

„As for visiting Ukraine, it is an excellent suggestion by the Speaker of the Seimas. I can visit Ukraine, but I have no reason to go there. Unless it is to learn about bribery, corruption, arms sales, and the selling of the state,“ Žemaitaitis told ELTA at the time.