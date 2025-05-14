Latest ratings: Žemaitaitis' figures speak for themselves, sending a signal to the Government

In a survey conducted a month earlier, this figure was 12.7%.

In second place are the Conservatives led by Laurynas Kasčiūnas, who are in opposition in the Seimas. In April, they were supported by 12.7% of the population. Support was essentially identical in March, at 12.5%.

The Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos (In the Name of Lithuania) is in third place in the ratings. According to the latest polls, the party led by Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis is supported by 9.3% of respondents, compared to 7.7% a month earlier.

In turn, the Peasants' Party, led by Aurelijus Veryga, was supported by 6.9% in April, with very similar support in March (7%).

Remigijus Žemaitaitis' Nemuno Aušra (Dawn of Nemunas) rounded out the top five most popular parties. In April, 6.5% of residents said they would vote for this political force in the Seimas elections. In an earlier poll, this figure was 7.1%.

The Liberal Movement, led by Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, shows similar results in the ratings table. This opposition party was supported by 6.2% of residents in April and 6.7% in March.

The Freedom Party (2.7% in April) and the Lithuanian Polish Election Action–Christian Families Union (2%) are next in line.

According to the poll, 10.3% of respondents would not vote in the upcoming elections, while about a fifth (19.7%) do not know who to vote for or did not answer. A month ago, this figure was 21.1%.

Paluckas is the most suitable candidate for the post of Prime Minister

When asked who they think is the most suitable politician to serve as Prime Minister, there have been no significant changes in public opinion. Respondents continue to name Prime Minister Paluckas as the most suitable candidate for the position of Head of Government. In April, 15.4% of respondents held this view (14.5% in March).

Former Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė is in second place in the ratings. In April, 9.6% of respondents wanted to see her as prime minister (10.8% in March). Eight per cent of respondents said that the most suitable prime minister would be the current Speaker of the Seimas, Skvernelis, who led the Government from 2016 to 2020 (in March, this figure was 6.4%).

Five per cent of respondents would like to see Liberal Movement leader Čmilytė-Nielsen as Prime Minister, 3.9% would prefer Kasčiūnas, who became leader of the Conservatives in March, and 3.7% would like to see Peasant Party leader Veryga, 3.1% would choose the Chairman of Nemuno Aušra, Žemaitaitis, and 2.8% would vote for MEP Virginijus Sinkevičius.

More than half still have a negative opinion of the Government's performance

There have been no significant changes in the assessment of the Government's performance, with more than half of the respondents expressing a negative opinion.

In April, 19% of respondents expressed an unfavourable opinion of the Cabinet's performance (21.8% in March), while 37.1% expressed a somewhat unfavourable opinion (32.7% in March).

At the same time, 29.7% of respondents expressed a somewhat favourable opinion of the Government's performance (31.7% in March), while 1.3% expressed a favourable opinion.

Moreover, 2.7% of respondents rated the Government's performance positively (4.1% in March), while 29.1% rated it somewhat positively (26.4% in March).

Another 12.1% of respondents did not answer the question about the Government's performance or said they had no opinion.

The public opinion and market research company Spinter Tyrimai conducted a public opinion poll on April 18–29, 2025, commissioned by the news portal Delfi.

The survey involved residents aged 18 to 75. It used a combined telephone and online survey method, and 1,019 respondents were surveyed.

The margin of error for the survey results is 3.1%.