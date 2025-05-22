Vilnius – solemn inauguration of the German Brigade „Lithuania“: „This is a historic example of leadership“

„Germany is deploying its troops on the territory of another country for the first time. This is a historic example of leadership. The German Brigade soldiers already stationed in Lithuania will defend freedom and the entire alliance while in Lithuania, and we are doing and will continue to do everything to ensure that the necessary infrastructure is in place in time, that all the necessary support is provided by the host country, and that German soldiers feel at home in our freedom-loving country,“ said Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė.

The ceremony will be attended by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė and German Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius.

Almost a thousand soldiers will line up in Cathedral Square. The parade will include representatives of the German Armed Forces from the 10th Armoured Division Headquarters, the 45th Armoured Brigade, the 122nd Armoured Infantry Battalion and the 203rd Tank Battalion, together with the multinational NATO Battle Group' Lithuania' and soldiers of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

The 45th Armoured Brigade will be presented with two ribbons: the first will be presented by German Chancellor Merz and Defence Minister Pistorius, and the second, giving the brigade its official name 'Lithuania', will be presented by President Nausėda and Minister Šakalienė.

Weather permitting, the ceremony will culminate in a flyover of German fighter jets and helicopters over Vilnius.

The German Army's 45th Armoured Brigade, with three manoeuvre battalions and all the necessary combat support and supply units, is being transferred to Lithuania in stages. Currently, about 500 brigade soldiers are serving in Lithuania. The brigade is expected to reach full strength in 2027, when 5,000 German soldiers and civilians will be serving in Lithuania.

The decision to transfer the German Brigade to a permanent presence in Lithuania was taken in 2023. This historic decision reflects NATO's commitment to collective defence and is part of the Alliance's regional defence plans. This is the first German Armed Forces brigade to be permanently deployed outside Germany and marks a significant step towards strengthening the region's security and stability.