Professor Vytautas Landsbergis on Russia's fate: 'It will destroy itself'

„What happened yesterday is a hopeful sign that Lithuania is determined to defend itself, and Europe, with Germany at its helm, is showing its will to defend itself, not to capitulate and beg for mercy,“ Lansbergis said on LRT's Daily Topic programme on Friday.

„We can hope that a certain awakening is beginning in Europe, and Germany's awakening is a promising sign. For quite some time, it seemed that Germany had been completely broken, stripped of any dignity or desire for leadership, any desire to defend others, „ said Landsbergis.

According to him, establishing German Brigades in Lithuania means that the commitments arising from NATO's defence concept, although not new, have now taken on a very concrete and realistic form.

According to the professor, with the United States (US) retreating from transatlantic leadership, Germany is 'beginning to like' the possibility of leadership in Europe.

„We see a very suspicious, weak and hesitant face of America. It can be said that America has renounced its leadership of the democratic world,“ he said.

According to Landsbergis, European leaders' rhetoric that without US support, the old continent is powerless raises questions about whether countries are prepared to capitulate and surrender to Russia, which has concluded agreements with the US.

„We just need to buy a wedding cake in advance and go and surrender, „ the professor noted.

Believes that 'Russia's time is coming to an end'

According to Landsbergis, the West should realise there is no need to fear Russia because the aggressor is destroying itself from within.

„Of course, no one will come to conquer Russia in the sense of a literal occupation or the introduction of a different system – Russia will collapse on its own; China is already taking over its Eastern part and will be completely taken when it wants to. Russia's time is effectively coming to an end,“ said the professor.

„The Russian leader may say that Russia has no end, that Russia is eternal, that Russia is invincible, they are even putting this into the heads of American thinkers – that Russia is invincible, but who said that, people? It will first defeat itself and destroy itself, and it is heading in that direction, and you are afraid,“ he said.

However, according to Landsbergis, Western countries allow Russian President Vladimir Putin to dictate terms and the political agenda.

'He threatens to drop a bomb, and the West asks him not to be so threatening. And the West has never said that we will drop a bomb on you that will wipe out your Russia altogether,' said the professor.

„The Russian leader attacked Europe, and Europe still refuses to admit it or is afraid to admit that it has been defeated. (...) Europe is not behaving like a united entity that has been attacked, „ Landsbergis added.

ELTA reminds us that the 45th Armoured Brigade will be inaugurated in Vilnius on Thursday. This solemn ceremony marks the official start of a new military unit—a German brigade—in Lithuania.

During the event, nearly 1,000 Lithuanian and German soldiers lined up in Cathedral Square. A ribbon marking the military unit's mission in Lithuania was attached to the flag of the latter country's brigade.

In the summer of 2022, Berlin committed to deploying a brigade-sized military unit in Lithuania. About 5,000 German Brigade soldiers and civilians will be transferred to Lithuania, some of them arriving with their families.

The majority of the brigade is planned to be transferred to Lithuania by 2026. According to German Defence Minister Pistorius, the brigade will reach full operational capability in 2027.

The permanent deployment location of the German brigade is planned to be at the Rūdninkai military training area and in Rukla.