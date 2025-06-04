The Lithuanian Armed Forces Combat Training Centre, named after General Adolfas Ramanauskas, hired Burda four times – in April and May 2023 and in October and November 2022. One lecture he gave cost EUR 75.

When asked about the extraordinary situation, the army, which made the purchases, stated that they were made by requirements to prevent corruption.

„Professor Burda of the Faculty of Law at Kazimieras Simonavičius University was invited as a guest lecturer based on the description of the specific nature of the work of a lawyer available at the time, according to which the lawyer combined theoretical knowledge with practical experience in his professional activities, giving lectures to persons preparing for specific missions requiring in-depth knowledge of the law,“ the army told the LRT investigation department.

In total, 46 soldiers attended R. Burda's lectures in 2022 and 2023.

Some time ago, the LRT research department announced that Pravfondas had provided support to at least three Lithuanian lawyers over the past two years: Burda, Julija Asovskaja and Nikolaj Voinov.

At that time, it was announced that Burda, who had defended individuals important to the Kremlin, had requested EUR 60,000 from the fund in 2018. Meanwhile, Asovskaja had submitted an application for EUR 15,000 in support the previous year, and Voinov had requested the same amount from the Kremlin-controlled fund.

The fund's money was also allocated to other individuals acting against Lithuania, including Stanislovas Tomas, Edikas Jagelavičius, former Klaipėda City Council member Viačeslavas Titovas, and Erika Švenčionienė. Money was also allocated to the defence of imprisoned Algirdas Paleckis.

Furthermore, the Kremlin-controlled fund financed the publication of a textbook on Lithuanian history intended for Russian speakers—this book aimed to deny Lithuania's independence and justify Russia's influence in the Baltic states.