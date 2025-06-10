Žemaitaitis appeared at the protest and was surrounded by a crowd: harsh insults were hurled, and an enraged man tried to knock him down

When Žemaitaitis began talking to the protesters, he was not welcomed warmly – he was met with angry remarks, and one man maliciously rammed his wheelchair into the politician as if trying to knock him over. He told his friends standing nearby that he intended to sit the MP down and take him away from the Seimas.

'Come closer, we'll carry him out. We'll put him in a wheelchair and take him away from here,' the man said aggressively, inviting the other protesters to join him.

'Žemaitaitis, why did you vote for it?' he shouted.

'You disgust me. Can you look me in the eyes? What are you asking him? How can you deceive people like this? We defended you from all persecution. Have a conscience! 'the man who had „rammed“ Žemaitaitis with his wheelchair continued.

Protesters surrounded Žemaitaitis, who was talking to several women who had many questions, shouting' liar! 'and' Judas!“ and vowing never to vote for him again.

'Why are you listening to him? He's a liar,' shouted dissatisfied protesters behind the people talking to the politician.

The politician himself did not respond to the provocations, occasionally asking more sternly that they not shout and not prevent him from talking to voters.

'So don't shout, Jesus Mary,' Žemaitaitis finally said, turning to the restless men.

'This is a rally – we will shout,' they replied.

Taking the phone of a woman who had questions, he asked for her address and calculated how much property tax each of them would have to pay, reassuring them that the changes would not harm them in any way.

'Do you use Messenger? Write to me on Messenger,' Žemaitaitis advised an elderly woman who did not want to reveal her address.

Even talking to journalists was difficult for the politician, as he was surrounded by protesters chanting 'traitor'.

When asked by journalists whether it could be the case that on Monday, the Seimas Budget and Finance Committee, having agreed that the first home of residents would not be taxed, was trying to calm the public and that on Thursday, the Seimas would present a different proposal, Žemaitaitis assured that this would not happen.

'We had a coalition meeting this morning, a short one, in my office before eight o'clock. We did not approve Algirdas Sysas proposal because it had been agreed that this would not be done,' said Žemaitaitis.