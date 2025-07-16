Social Democrat complains to Seimas ethics watchdog about Pavilionis' appointment as ERK chair

„Please assess the conduct of Member of Parliament Pavilionis and the possible violation of the Seimas Statute and ethical standards. On July 12, 2025, Member of the Seimas Pavilionis participated in a public discussion organised by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group, during which he introduced himself as the Chairman of the Committee on European Affairs of the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania. However, this position has been officially held since December 19, 2024, by Member of the Seimas Rasa Budbergytė, who was elected chair of the committee by a decision of the Seimas,“ Razmislevičius is quoted as saying in the press release.

According to the Social Democrat, the Seimas Statute stipulates that members of parliament must adhere to the principles of parliamentary activity. At the same time, the provisions of the Code of Ethics oblige members of parliament to act honestly, avoid misleading the public, and refrain from inaccuracies that could damage the reputation of the Seimas.

„I ask the committee to assess whether Seimas member Pavilionis, by introducing himself as the Chairman of the European Affairs Committee, violated the Seimas Statute and the provisions of the Code of Ethics,“ the appeal reads.

The Social Democratic Party has previously criticised Pavilionis for introducing himself by his former position as Chairman of the ERK.

„The Member of the Seimas is going out of his way to appear important, recognised, and influential. If necessary, he seems ready to pretend to be anything. How should the real Chairwoman of the ERK, Rasa Budbergytė, feel in this case?“ party representatives wrote on Facebook.

Pavilionis himself told LNK television that it was a technical error on the part of the conference organisers in Italy.

„There was a slide behind me that could not be technically corrected. They printed the program two days before the conference.

When I opened it, I was already on the plane,“ Pavilionis explained to LNK television.

Pavilionis headed the ERK at the end of the previous term of the Seimas, and after the 2024 parliamentary elections, Social Democrat Budbergytė was appointed head of the ERK.