Gražulis again causes controversy: targets LGBTQ discussion at polish festival

Five speakers participated in the discussion, which explored the topic of LGBTQ+ identity. As it was coming to an end, Gražulis stood up next to the stage and listened for a while.

Then the politician began to show obvious signs of dissatisfaction—for example, he waved his hand demonstratively, but soon lost his temper completely.

„And here come the f***ers. I'm not going to listen to those homosexuals,“ Gražulis shouted.

The moderator urged the MEP to sit down and listen, to educate himself, but Gražulis ignored the warnings.

One of the participants in the discussion soon reacted to the politician.

„Go away, go away,“ he said in Lithuanian.

Finally, Gražulis walked away from the stage, and profanity could be heard from the crowd, although it is difficult to say whether it came from Gražulis himself or was directed at him by someone else.

Witnesses who saw the incident informed the Delfi news portal about it.

„One of Lithuania's most notorious homophobes made a surprise visit to the Tutaka festival of Belarusian culture, which takes place every year near Białystok, Poland. On July 11, 2025, MEP Petras Gražulis got lost on the road from Vilnius to Brussels and ended up in the forests of Podlasie, near the border with Belarus.

Or perhaps he deliberately came to the festival and joined the discussion „Why is it important to talk about LGBTQ+ identity now?“ Admittedly, his „participation“ was a well-known homophobic outburst, shouting: „And here you are, f***ers! Who pays you?“ Most of the audience did not recognise him. Still, the Vilnius residents who participated in the festival immediately recognised the famous MEP from Lithuania,“ people who attended the event told the portal.

Quite recently, the MEP also went to a protest in Bulgaria, where he shouted in Russian from the stage that he was being tried in Lithuania for quoting the Holy Scriptures, that our country had fallen under the dictatorship of the European Union (EU) after introducing the euro, prices have risen threefold in a year and we are practically prohibited from paying in cash.

„I came to Sofia for a rally – I was invited. People want the euro to be introduced in Bulgaria by referendum, so that the people can vote on it, rather than the parliament making the decision. Just as in Lithuania, the Constitution states that the most critical decisions are made by referendum; however, no referendum was held in Lithuania, and the Lithuanian parliament introduced the euro.

If we do not obey the law, what can we expect from such a country? And what did we get after introducing the euro? We got very rapid price increases.

Today, while flying to Sofia, I ordered a small cup of coffee at the Vilnius airport. I paid five euros. Where have we seen this before? And we can see how the euro has raised prices,“ Gražulis said on his TikTok account.

The scandalous politician said that after liberating itself from the Soviet Union and joining the EU, Lithuania fell into a „new dictatorship.“ He explained that he is being prosecuted in Lithuania for quoting the Holy Scriptures, which speak out „against homosexuality.“