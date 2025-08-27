Parliamentary factions evaluated Ruginienė candidacy: she burst onto the political scene like a comet

„The Social Democratic Party believes that Inga Ruginienė is well prepared to lead the Government of the Republic of Lithuania. Her past activities and achievements as Minister of Social Security and Labour, as well as her specific plans, goals, and reasonable ambitions presented in the future government's program, demonstrate that she is a suitable candidate,“ said Remigijus Motuzas, leader of the Social Democratic Party faction.

At the time, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemuno Aušra party, compared Ruginienė to a comet.

„A few weeks ago, Inga Ruginienė burst onto the Lithuanian political scene like a comet. She was new to everyone; everyone was amazed, everyone was discussing and wondering what kind of person she was,“ said the parliamentarian, emphasising that opponents have recently been making unfair assessments of the candidate.

Aušrinė Norkienė, leader of the Lithuanian Peasants, Greens, and Christian Families Union faction, one of the new coalition partners, hopes for constructive work with Ruginienė government.

„We will vote for Ruginienė as prime minister. We hope that the coalition and the future prime minister, who enjoys strong support, will consolidate centre-left politics and prevent it from being compromised. We have coordinated the program responsibly and in great detail,“ said Norkienė.

At the same time, Viktoras Fiodorovas, leader of the Mixed Group of Members of the Seimas, said that he intends to give Ruginienė the benefit of the doubt.

„I am inclined to give Inga Ruginienė the benefit of the doubt. We must evaluate actions, not the labels that are attached to them,“ said the politician.

The opposition does not support the candidacy.

For his part, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, leader of the opposition Conservatives, asserted that the Social Democratic Party is in crisis.

„Those who lack experience or are not suitable are pushing their way into all possible positions. The Social Democrats are not ready to lead the country responsibly. Many of their leaders care more about their personal well-being than the interests of the state (...) In less than a year, the Social Democrats are pushing the country into yet another, already the second, political experiment,“ he said in the plenary session hall.

At the time, Liberal Movement leader Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen missed a clearly stated position from Ruginienė on the coalition.

„This dance is not a tango, nor even a dance with swords, but a dance by the Social Democrats on the same rake, finally legitimising Nemuno Aušra and the scandalous burden it brings. (...) This action is an experiment with Lithuania's future at a time when such experimentation is irresponsible,“ she said.

Speaking on behalf of the ruling majority's Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos faction at the beginning of the term, Domas Griškevičius argued that Ruginienė lack of experience could harm the state's welfare.

„Teams are important, but the lack of leadership in this position is evident. A lack of political experience is not irreparable. However, one of the most responsible positions in the state, especially during a tense period, is not a testing ground for leadership. Mistakes, if made, will affect the country's welfare. This could be at the expense of our state's security,“ he said in the plenary session hall.

ELTA reminds that on Tuesday, the Seimas intends to decide on the candidacy of Ruginienė, who has been proposed as prime minister.

If parliament approves Ruginienė candidacy, she will have to present the Seimas with a cabinet of ministers formed and approved by the president within 15 days of her appointment and submit the government's program for consideration.

The government will be authorised to act once the Seimas approves its program by a majority vote of the members present at the session.