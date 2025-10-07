Adomavičius calls the information published by Tapinas a lie: they watch too many movies

„I think they watch too many movies or live in another dimension,“ Adomavičius told Elta.

„That is a complete lie. As a minister, I only worked in my office—all the people who came to meet me came to my office. I don't visit my employees. I didn't have the time physically; I always had to work from my office. It is on the third floor; this was my residence. No one walked around with me,“ the former minister assured.

However, the Nemuno Aušra will not be contacting law enforcement regarding the possible falsehood.

„I will not get involved in their games. Perhaps some people are involved in lawsuits; they may have time. I don't have the time; I don't even have the desire. But this information is false, it is not true,“ said Adomavičius.

Last week, Remigijus Žemaitaitis, leader of the Nemuno Aušra party, stated that Adomavičius, who had served as a minister, had received data from the Ministry of Culture. However, the former minister insists that he only had access to publicly available information.

„Žemaitaitis is talking about public data that is fully accessible. You can check it, look it up. This is information that is related to the public sphere. There is no secret; you need to know where to look. The data I received was obtained legally,“ said Adomavičius.

On Tuesday, social activist Tapinas announced on Facebook that he had received testimony from an employee of the Ministry of Culture who wished to remain anonymous, stating that on the day after Adomavičius' resignation, unknown men had been walking around the institution's offices. According to the anonymous source, the individuals, accompanied by Adomavičius himself, transferred information from the employees' computers. It is alleged that some ministry employees were asked to transfer the information themselves – according to the anonymous source, no one objected because the instruction came from Adomavičius himself.

Opposition parties in the Seimas have referred the circumstances surrounding the disclosure of the information to the prosecutor's office and the State Security Department (VSD).