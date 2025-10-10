Latest party ratings show rise of Žemaitaitis' Nemuno Aušra

According to a survey commissioned by the Delfi portal, this party has risen to third place in the ratings, pushing Saulius Skvernelis' Democrats out of that position.

If the Seimas elections were held next Sunday, 8.5% of voters would vote for the Nemuno Aušra party, compared to 3.4% in July.

At that time, 14.5% of voters would support the Conservatives (13% in July), 10.5% would support the Social Democrats (10.2% in July), the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos would receive 7.1% (9.3% in July), the Peasants' Party would receive 6.9% (6.1% in July), the Liberals would receive 3.6% (4.1%), the National Alliance – 2.1% (in July – 1.7%), the Lithuanian Polish Election Action-Christian Families Union – 2% (in July – 2.5%).

Ruginienė's rating jumped

During the polls, residents were also asked to name the politician or public figure they considered most suitable for the post of prime minister.

Most respondents (13%) considered former Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė to be the most suitable for this position. In July, her rating was 12.5%.

The current Prime Minister, Inga Ruginienė, rose to second place in the ratings. She was supported by 7.3% of residents (0.3% in July).

At that time, Skvernelis scored 6.3% (9% in July), Žemaitaitis – 5.7% (3.2% in July), Liberal Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen – 5% (7.2% in July), Aurelijus Veryga, leader of the Peasants and Greens Union, 3.7% (3.4% in July), Mindaugas Sinkevičius, acting Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, 2.7%, Laurynas Kasčiūnas, leader of the Conservatives, 2.6% (the same as in July), Virginijus Sinkevičius – 2.1% (3.1% in July), and former energy minister and current Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis – 1.8% (1.7% in July).

Spinter Tyrimai conducted a survey between September 17 and 27, polling 1,017 respondents by telephone and online. The margin of error for the survey results is 3.1%.