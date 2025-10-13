Malinauskas: I know that the Social Democrats are consulting with the Democrats about a return. Skvernelis responded

According to him, the current discussion is about the price of the Democrats' return, which, he says, is high.

„The forecast is as follows: the Social Democrats understand perfectly well that Žemaitaitis will leave, slamming the door behind him, and they will most likely say that we promised a lot, but we cannot deliver because we are in the minority, so please do not be angry and do not judge us too harshly,“ said Malinauskas on the Žinių Radijas radio program.

However, according to him, Žemaitaitis needs the proper context to slam the door on the coalition and win voters' eyes with such a move.

„It is much easier for him to slam the door and say, 'Look, I would have cut your electricity prices in half, but they refuse to privatise Ignis, so I'm leaving,' than to leave because you appointed an incompetent culture minister and everyone can see it. He will wait for his moment,“ said Malinauskas.

Meanwhile, according to the blogger, the Social Democrats have made many promises, and the time will come when they will have to turn them into action.

„I know that consultations are underway with the same Democrats, discussing the price of their return. They may be able to do that now, but a year will pass, and no one will want to board the Titanic in the middle of their term. They will say, 'Wait, you didn't give us such options and opportunities at the time, and now, with a year to go before the local elections and two years before the Seimas elections, we will definitely not join,'“ Malinauskas assessed.

What could be the price of the Democrats' return to the ruling coalition?

According to Malinauskas, there is already talk of specific posts, some of which are rather peculiar.

According to him, the Social Democrats say it is difficult to imagine them returning the post of Speaker of the Seimas to the Democrats. Still, if the Democrats were offered four ministries, it would be difficult for them to refuse.

„What surprised me is that there is talk of ministries that have never even been the subject of discussion, that they could be changed into something else. Perhaps we will hear about these things. So far, it is just talk – if it ends with Žemaitaitis remaining and another year passing, Skvernelis would be committing suicide if he got on board,“ said Malinauskas.

However, the leader of Vardan Lietuvos himself, Skvernelis, told ELTA that he is not currently holding consultations with the Social Democrats about the possibility of returning to the ruling coalition.

According to the politician, the party with the largest faction in the Seimas clearly chose to remain with Nemuno Aušra on Saturday.

„No consultations are taking place at this time. We are talking with Mindaugas (Sinkevičius – ELTA) – that is a fact. But so far, nothing is happening and nothing can happen, because the Social Democrats have decided to remain in the coalition with Nemuno Aušra. This is unacceptable to us,“ Skvernelis assured.