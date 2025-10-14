After an urgent meeting of the Nemuno Aušra party, Žemaitaitis promises: he believes he will not break his promise

„An urgent remote meeting of the faction was convened on Saturday. We discussed the situation, expressed our concerns, and received a promise from the party chairman to refrain from any similar rhetoric in the future that could offend or cast a shadow on certain groups of people,“ Bradauskas told reporters in the Seimas.

„There is really no reason for that (to change the faction leader – ELTA). A promise was made, and I have no reason to doubt it, because the party chairman has never broken any of his promises. He has our trust, and I believe that this issue has been resolved at this stage,“ he emphasised.

The parliamentarian believes that Žemaitaitis will not break his promise. However, if that were to happen, he said, the Nemuno Aušra could withdraw from the faction.

„I don't think he will break it. I am convinced that he will not. However, hypothetically, every member of the Seimas is free to make their own decisions,“ he stressed.

As announced, on Friday, Žemaitaitis posted on Facebook that Gelūnas is „the organiser of the coups that have begun in the country, a member of the convicted party.“ The Nemuno Aušra speculated about Gelūnas's alleged Jewish origins.

However, a few hours later, Žemaitaitis apologised for the „wording of the post.“

Gelūnas himself considered contacting law enforcement regarding Žemaitaitis' statements. According to him, the statements made by the leader of Nemuno Aušra are a repeat of malicious anti-Semitism.

On Saturday, the police announced that they had launched a pre-trial investigation into incitement to hatred.

Žemaitaitis' statements were condemned by President Gitanas Nausėda, Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas, Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, representatives of the Social Democrats, and the opposition.

ELTA recalls that in April 2024, the Constitutional Court (KT) ruled that Žemaitaitis had violated his oath as a member of the Seimas and grossly violated the Constitution with his anti-Semitic statements. Following the KT's ruling, Žemaitaitis himself resigned his seat in the Seimas, but was re-elected to the Seimas in last autumn's elections.

Žemaitaitis is now awaiting a court ruling on possible anti-Semitic statements about Jews and Holocaust denial, which were made on social media and in parliament. The verdict will be announced on October 31.