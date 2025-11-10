The ongoing chaos is reflected in the ratings: two-thirds of the population have an unfavourable opinion of the government

In July, when Gintautas Paluckas was leading the government, 69.8% of people were unhappy with how the Cabinet was performing.

Among the parties, the TS-LKD enjoys the most support

The results of a poll commissioned by Delfi show that if parliamentary elections were held next Sunday, the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) would receive the most support. They would be voted for by 14.5% of respondents. The party received the same level of support in a September poll.

Next in line is the ruling Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which would be supported by 12.6% of the population (10.5% a month ago), and the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos (In the Name of Lithuania) led by Saulius Skvernelis. This political force would receive 8.9% of the vote in the elections (7.1% in September).

Next in the ratings table is the ruling Lithuanian Peasants and Greens Union (LVŽS). Support for this political force, which stood at 6.9% in September, is currently similar, at 6.5% of the population.

The Liberal Movement rounds out the top five parties with the most support, with 5.6% of the population saying they would vote for it (6.5% in September).

Meanwhile, the ruling Nemuno Aušra (Dawn of the Nemunas) party, led by Remigijus Žemaitaitis, would receive 5.6% of the vote if parliamentary elections were held this Sunday. In September, this figure was higher, at 8.5%.

The majority of the population would like to see Šimonytė as prime minister

The results of a survey conducted at the end of October show that the majority of the population (14.9%) would like to see Ingrid Šimonytė, a Conservative who has previously led the government, as prime minister. In September, her support in this regard was 13%.

Next in line is the current Prime Minister Ruginienė, with 8% support (7.3% a month ago), and former Prime Minister Skvernelis, whom 7.9% of respondents would like to see in this position again (6.3% in September).

Next in line is Liberal leader Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, who has the support of 4.4% of the population (5% a month ago), and Nemuno Aušra leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis. He is supported by 4.1% of the population (5.7% in September).

The Spinter Research poll was conducted between October 17 and 27. A total of 1,015 residents aged 18 to 75 participated in the survey. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 3.1 percentage points.