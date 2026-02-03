Kubilius on sanctions against Belarus: I see no reason why Europe should abandon them now

„I don't see any reason why Europe, having imposed sanctions on Lukashenko's actions, should now back down. Have Lukashenko's actions changed so much? Is this a request from the Americans for some reason?“ Kubilius told LRT radio on Friday.

„Europe and Lithuania must maintain a clear position on this issue. The sanctions were imposed because of certain actions taken by Lukashenko's regime, and as long as those actions have not changed, why should the sanctions be lifted?“ he continued.

Along with EU sanctions, Ukraine's defence must be strengthened

With the EU planning to impose a 20th package of sanctions on Russia, Kubilius says it is essential to strengthen Ukraine's defence at the same time.

„Sanctions are always important. (...) However, we must also conclude that these sanctions are not stopping Russia. (...) What is very important is to strengthen Ukraine's defence – strengthening Ukraine's defence essentially depends on financial support from the European Union,“ he said.

„A decision has just been made to grant Ukraine a EUR 90 billion loan in place of the frozen Russian funds, which could not be agreed upon. Of this amount, EUR 60 billion is earmarked for defence, and it is precisely the use of these funds that the departments are coordinating. So, we have this important task to basically finish all the legal coordination by (...) the end of the year (of the war – ELTA), because the money has to reach Ukraine no later than the beginning of April,“ the MEP continued.

ELTA recalls that in mid-December last year, US Special Envoy to Belarus John Coale announced that the United States was lifting sanctions on Belarusian potash exports. He also noted that discussions on sanctions would continue.

US sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers came into force in 2021, a year after the Belarusian presidential election, which Alexander Lukashenko illegally won.

At that time, all US individuals and legal entities were required to terminate transactions with Belarusian potash fertiliser producer Belaruskalij.

In 2022, the European Union (EU) also imposed sanctions on Belarusian fertilisers.