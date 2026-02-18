Lrytas sources: Changes shake up the Ministry of Finance, the chancellor is dismissed, and the advisor resigns

Lrytas, citing sources, had previously reported that Vareikytė was considering leaving Vaitiekūnas' team and changing her career path. Therefore, according to sources, this move was not unexpected.

Vareikytė herself soon announced her change of workplace on Facebook. From now on, she will work for Onodrim Industries, a European defence technology company based in the Netherlands.

„I received an offer that you only get once in a lifetime. I am joining Onodrim Industries, a company that recently announced that it had attracted EUR 40 million in initial capital investment,“ said the former minister's press secretary.

„It is very sad to leave the Ministry of Finance. It was a wonderful time with wonderful people, and I learned so much from all of them, and from each of them individually, in such a short time. We achieved so much. We showed that the Ministry of Finance is much more than just a ministry of budget.

It is an institution that makes strategic decisions that are very important for Lithuania's prosperity, and I am sure that nothing better than this minister and this team could have happened to Lithuania. In their hands, Lithuania will grow and become stronger,“ she wrote.

The ministry team was somewhat surprised on Wednesday by the news of Šima's departure. The reasons for this decision are still unclear. Lrytas has not yet been able to contact the chancellor himself.

Previously, Chancellor Šima worked in business – he was the production director at Lisiplast, worked for several years as a purchasing manager and head of the purchasing department at Snaigė, the only refrigerator manufacturing company in the Baltic States, and at other companies.

From 2023 to 2025, Šima was also a member of the Alytus City Council.

Incidentally, he is the partner of Social Democrat MP Jurgita Šukevičienė and is also a member of the party.

As Lrytas reported in early February, the finance minister's team should soon be joined by political scientist Liutauras Gudžinskas, who left the Social Democratic Party following the coalition with Nemuno Aušra after the Seimas elections.

„So far, as no agreement has been reached, I cannot comment. If an agreement is reached, I will definitely comment,“ Gudžinskas told Lrytas at the time.

Arūnas Malinovskis, Head of the Communications Department at the Ministry of Finance, confirmed that Gudžinskas had received an invitation from Vaitiekūnas to join the team, and that this would not be the only change in the minister's team.

„We would like to announce that Liutauras Gudžinskas has been invited to join the minister's team. This is not the last change in the team; the minister's team will continue to expand in the future,“ he commented to Lrytas.