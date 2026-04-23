After the Seimas decided to establish a military training ground in Kapčiamiestis, another protest took place outside the parliament

About 100 people gathered in Independence Square, carrying tricolour flags and posters with slogans such as „Hands off Lithuania’s forests“ and „No to forest genocide.“

Osvaldas, a senior citizen who participated in the protest, calls the Kapčiamiestis training ground project a crime.

„There has never been anything more nonsensical. I myself am from Dzūkija, and Kapčiamiestis is my father’s hometown. And to destroy that landscape, that beautiful corner of Lithuania—that is a crime,“ asserted the man, who lives in Vilnius.

In the opinion of other protesters, the military training ground is being established not for national security, but for business deals.

„It’s all about business here; money is the top priority. Nothing has been discussed (...). Who do they serve? Not Lithuania,“ said Zita, who came to the protest from Kaišiadorys.

„It’s a shame; they’re just cutting down the forests all around us now. What have we come to? Lithuania is so beautiful, so forested,“ added Aldona, a senior citizen.

The protest organised by the „For Lithuania’s Forests“ movement to save the Kapčiamiestis Forest is being held for the second time in Independence Square. Residents gathered to protest near the Seimas last week. About 300 people attended that rally.

In a press release issued earlier by the event organisers, it was hoped that decisions regarding the training ground would be made after assessing the potential impact on nature.

„The Kapčiamiestis Forest is a significant part of Lithuania’s nature and landscape, so the public hopes that decisions regarding such areas will be made by: assessing all potential environmental impacts, ensuring a transparent process, involving the public in the discussion, and considering possible alternatives,“ as emphasised in the event description published at the time.

ELTA notes that on Thursday, the Seimas made its final decision and approved the establishment of the training ground in Kapčiamiestis.

105 members of parliament voted in favour of establishing the training ground, 12 voted against, and 4 abstained.

There are 77 homesteads within the military training area

The project envisages dividing the Kapčiamiestis training area into two functional zones: one for manoeuvring and the other for combat shooting ranges. These areas will cover a total of 14,600 hectares.

Approximately two-thirds of the territory will serve a military training function and will be designated for manoeuvres, tactical movement exercises, and administrative buildings. There are a total of 77 homesteads in this section; their owners or the businesses located there can choose to stay or sell their property to the state within 60 months under a simplified procedure.

Meanwhile, the area designated as a military training ground, including the live-fire zone, will be concentrated in the western part of the training ground, near the Polish border, where 13 homesteads are located. Private real estate and businesses located in this section will be purchased in accordance with the approved law, and residents will also be compensated for non-pecuniary damages.

In early April, a protest was also held in Vilnius against logging in the future training ground area; protesters spoke out in favour of preserving the forests for future generations.

Last December, the State Defence Council (VGT) decided to establish a brigade-sized training ground in Kapčiamiestis, Lazdijai municipality; however, this decision sparked outrage among the local community, leading to a protest.

The brigade-sized training ground is intended to support military modernisation, the growing number of conscripts, the development of a national division, and the expansion of allied forces.