Lithuania will have a new Prime Minister: Sinkevičius confirmed that he will take up the duties of head of government

„I would like to announce that I am confirming my determination to take on the responsibility of forming a new government and serving as prime minister. I am making this decision with full awareness of the expectations of the Lithuanian people and with the conviction that our country needs unity today,“ Sinkevičius announced on Facebook.

He noted that he understands that the people of Lithuania expect concrete results from the government.

„Therefore, we must first focus on solving the most pressing problems—the burden of rising prices and living costs, social inequality and poverty, economic growth, the creation of quality jobs, and access to the healthcare system.

We will improve conditions for starting a family and raising children. We will implement policies that boost competitiveness and productivity. We will base the transformation of the Lithuanian economy on the development of artificial intelligence, digital solutions, the defence industry, and high technology. We will improve transportation infrastructure.

We will strengthen regions, local government, and public administration, and expand modern public services so that solutions reach people faster, more effectively, and more transparently,“ Sinkevičius listed his promises.

The politician also touched on Lithuania’s security situation.

„Growing geopolitical tensions oblige us to strengthen national security and defence capabilities even more rapidly, with a particular focus on air defence. Lithuania’s foreign policy must be active, consistent, and results-oriented.

I am ready to rally coalition partners for joint work, pursue necessary changes, and ensure that the Government’s work is focused on results, the well-being of the people, and strengthening Lithuania’s future,“ wrote the future prime minister.

Current Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė will have to step down from her post. According to sources, she has expressed a desire to return to the position of Minister of Social Security and Labour. Just a few weeks ago, during a conversation with Ruginienė, Sinkevičius had promised her that he would fulfil all her career wishes.

Social Democrat Jūratė Zailskienė currently heads the ministry.

Sinkevičius informed his closest colleagues more than a week ago that he intended to take on the role of prime minister. Still, in recent days, he has spoken much more cautiously than he did immediately after the LSDP council meeting, so even his future coalition partners have begun to wonder whether he has changed his mind.

On Monday, the results of the ministerial reshuffle also became clear—the Democratic Union Vardan Lietuvos, invited to join the coalition, has been assigned the Ministries of Agriculture, Energy, and Health in the newly formed government. Kęstutis Mažeika, Linas Kukuraitis, and Lukas Savickas are projected to head these ministries.

The Peasant Party will retain the same ministries—Economy and Innovation and Justice.